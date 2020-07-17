During the most challenging period of his term, Mayor Levar Stoney tallied a six-figure fundraising haul for his re-election bid.
Stoney reported about $116,000 in political donations between June 12 and June 30, according to a campaign finance report filed this week. The sum well outpaced opponents who have sought to capitalize on his administration’s handling of civil unrest that shook the city beginning in late May.
In a statement, his campaign manager said Stoney is “the only candidate with the ability to raise the resources necessary to reach voters, continue to build a broad coalition, and protect the progress our city has made over the last four years.”
The rosy statement belies that Stoney, the incumbent, has less cash on hand at this point in the mayor’s race than he did as a first-time candidate back in 2016. During that bid, he had $313,000 in the bank at this point. He has about $175,000 this time.
Since protests began, Stoney has faced sharp criticism for his police department’s frequent uses of tear gas, pepper spray and other methods to control crowds. In response, he forced one police chief to resign, tapped another who stepped down after 11 days, then hand-picked a third without conducting a national search he promised to conduct.
His decision to flout advice from the interim City Attorney and remove Richmond’s Confederate statues this month using "emergency powers" has drawn a legal challenge. Removing the statues did not pacify protesters. They have continued to demand Stoney and the City Council take up major policing reforms and set to work on systemic inequities in housing and education.
However, the turmoil did not deter major donors Stoney has frequently called on for financial support during his time in local politics.
His top individual givers during the period, Ivan P. Jecklin, co-president and general counsel of Henrico County-based Weinstein Properties, and Ronald D. Abramson, a Washington D.C.-based lawyer, each cut him a $10,000 check. So, too, did Premium Distributors of Virginia.
Since Jan. 1, Stoney has raised more than $268,000 – more than the field of candidates running against him, combined.
The single biggest donation reported in the campaign to date went to one of Stoney’s opponents: Alexsis Rodgers, a first-time candidate for elective office who is running on a progressive platform.
Rodgers received a $25,000 check from Sonjia Smith, a major Democratic donor based in Charlottesville who has aided candidates at the local, state and federal level. Last year alone, she gave more than $950,000, according to figures made available through the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan tracker of money in politics.
Smith’s donation to Rodgers comprised the majority of her roughly $42,000 fundraising total for the reporting period. Since announcing her candidacy in early June, Rodgers has raised about $100,000.
In a statement, Rodgers’ campaign emphasized hundreds of smaller donations it has received since launching as evidence of broad support in the city.
“We are running a true grassroots campaign, and people are taking notice,” Rodgers stated.
Another candidate for mayor, councilwoman Kimberly Gray, reported $32,000 in cash donations and $15,000 in in-kind donations during the period.
Her largest donations came from William E. O’Connor, a realtor, Louis Salomonsky, a developer, and Robert Walker & Associates, a local law firm. Each made cash donations of $5,000.
Gray has reported donations totaling about $93,000 to date.
Small business attorney Justin Griffin reported raising about $2,700 during the period. No other candidate who filed to appear on the November ballot raised money during the period, according to campaign finance reports.
The next reporting deadline is Sept. 15.
