In-person learning in Henrico delayed for a third time so school nurses can administer vaccines

After saying last week she did not anticipate a delay, Henrico schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Tuesday again pushed back plans to return students to classrooms, with no timeline for changing course.
In a statement, Cashwell said the county’s school nurses are temporarily being pulled from school buildings to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the county's school employees and others who are eligible under phase 1b. Without them, she doesn't believe the county would be able to properly mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.
This is the third time the county has pushed back returning students to classrooms.
“...Having schools with no nurses present would result in staffing levels that won’t meet our expectations for implementing the HCPS COVID-19 Health Plan for larger numbers of students,” Cashwell said in an email to staff.
HCPS teachers are set to start receiving vaccines as early as next week. Because vaccines require two doses three weeks apart, the earliest nurses would be back in school buildings is early February.
"I share your heartache and frustration over the continuous delays to our timelines, and I know how important it is for our students to have access to in-person learning," she stated. "However, in light of this new phase in our battle against coronavirus, I know that we are choosing the right path forward for our employees, our students and our community."
The third delay comes as the “HCPS Back to School Safely” group, a Facebook group with more than 2,600 members, demanded a return be delayed until all teachers are fully vaccinated.
Ryan Burgess, an administrator for the Facebook group and Henrico school teacher, said at least 1,000 people have signed a petition in support of the delay.
A half day for kindergarteners will still begin on Jan. 22, and limited in-person instruction for special education, English Language Learners, Career and Technical students, and some pre-k students will remain as is.
On October 22, the Henrico School Board voted 4-1 to return to expand in person learning. On November 16, Cashwell delayed those plans until early January due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.
At the Henrico health committee’s recommendation, Cashwell last week announced a third delay for elementary school students who chose in-person school, citing a holiday surge in COVID-19 cases. Those students were supposed to head back into classrooms on January 25.
Cashwell said to make up for lost learning, the district is looking at an optional summer school program.
