In-person learning in Henrico delayed for a third time so school nurses can administer vaccines

After saying last week she did not anticipate a delay, Henrico schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Tuesday again pushed back plans to return students to classrooms, with no timeline for changing course.

In a statement, Cashwell said the county’s school nurses are temporarily being pulled from school buildings to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the county's school employees and others who are eligible under phase 1b. Without them, she doesn't believe the county would be able to properly mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.

This is the third time the county has pushed back returning students to classrooms.

“...Having schools with no nurses present would result in staffing levels that won’t meet our expectations for implementing the HCPS COVID-19 Health Plan for larger numbers of students,” Cashwell said in an email to staff.

HCPS teachers are set to start receiving vaccines as early as next week. Because vaccines require two doses three weeks apart, the earliest nurses would be back in school buildings is early February.