In Richmond - and Virginia - a heat-mapping effort seeks to mitigate effects of climate change

Climate change is making heat waves more extreme and more frequent, according to a report from Climate Central, an organization dedicated to research on climate science. Extreme heat can be deadly, leading to increases of heat-related illness and threats in hotter neighborhoods.

“Heat Watch” volunteers first went out into the city at 6 a.m. Thursday, the time of day when temperatures are usually coolest and then at 3 p.m., the warmest part of the day.

“That way, we’re able to compare not only how different things are at those two time periods, but how much they’ve changed from the morning to the afternoon,” Hoffman said.

At his last outing at 7 p.m. — when heat absorbed by the ground surface escapes back into the air — Hoffman hopped into the car to collect data one last time.

Volunteers went through Richmond on 12 routes, each on various types of land uses and tree canopies in order to get a complete coverage of the city.

Driving along the route, Hoffman took notice of what areas lack green spaces and what areas have plenty as the sensors collect the various data.