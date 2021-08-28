In Richmond and Henrico, the most vaccinated neighborhoods are also the wealthiest

Richmond and Henrico are setting up community hubs in the upcoming weeks to ramp up the one-on-one conversations that Cotina Brake, outreach leader at the local health districts, said have become critical to changing the minds of those who remain skeptical.

"Just listening to what a person has to say starts to build trust right there as that conversation grows because someone who is not trying to talk, I promise you they will not talk," Brake said. "But just sharing the information that we have ... sharing our personal experiences, I think a combination makes it more real for people right in front of you."

The vaccination gap between Black and white Virginians has narrowed since April following aggressive outreach, and Latinos have pulled ahead as the third-most vaccinated statewide.

But efforts to combat a legacy of disparities has also conflicted with lack of changes in state or federal policies that health officials repeatedly said could have limited the rampant spread.

Paid sick leave, workplace protections and stable access to food and housing are among them.