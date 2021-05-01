In Richmond, families reel from a month of gun violence that killed students, neighbors and friends

When bullets rip through Richmond neighborhoods, Felicia Grady’s cellphone often lights up with the names of students she taught in second grade.

The most recent time was Tuesday night, when gunfire at The Belt Atlantic apartments struck two girls Grady used to see every day. One is a 15-year-old student at George Wythe High School and the other is an 11-year-old at Westover Hills Elementary, where Grady has worked for more than 10 years.

Sharnez Hill, 30, and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah, were killed. Another woman, 29, also was wounded in the shooting.

“This can’t be happening,” Grady remembers thinking.

Not again. She knows all too well how gun violence causes ripples of grief through Richmond’s schools — how for students, it’s either them, their family, their classmates or their neighbors.

When virtual school started the next day for Westover Hills Elementary, Grady did her best to assure her students — her “kids” — that it was OK to take a step back after hearing the news.

“If you feel you need to turn off your cameras, that’s fine, you know? To really regroup,” she recalled telling them. “I even might decide to turn off my camera, too.”