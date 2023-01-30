In Richmond, prayers and calls for justice for Tyre Nichols

At Abner Clay Park, area residents gathered Monday night, bound by grief and anger, shock and horror. In their hearts and minds, eyes sullen and heads bowed, against the backdrop of a setting sun, was the memory of Tyre Nichols.

The crowd whispered a prayer for 29-year-old man, memories fresh in their minds of Nichols being brutally beaten to death, allegedly at the hands of Memphis police officers.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney recalled the sinking feeling in his stomach Friday when Memphis authorities released harrowing body camera footage of Nichols being hit with fist and batons by five uniformed officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop just yards from Nichols' home. The beating lasted three minutes. Nichols, a FedEx worker, died three days later.

Stoney said he went back and forth deciding whether to watch.

“But I watched,” he said. “I watched in shock and horror because I could not believe that one human being, this time five plus, could do that to another human being. You could see with your own two eyes that that was not policing. That was violence for the sake of violence.”'

Stoney — joined by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, local law enforcement and city officials — came together to condemn the actions of the officers who have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other charges.

The death of Nichols, who was Black, has resulted in renewed questions about the use of force by law enforcement and calls for criminal justice reform. Five officers, all of whom are Black, were charged last week and face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. Two more involved in the arrest were disciplined on Monday, authorities said.

“The disturbing and shocking video that was released on Friday evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being,” Youngkin said. “We must condemn these heinous acts … and it's a very important time for us also to stop and invite the Lord to come to this moment.”

Youngkin asked that Virginians come together in strength and unity as law enforcement officers attempt to repair the damaged trust within their own communities.

Richmond interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said he watched the video at police headquarters on Friday and asked his officers to view it as well. He said they should consider what they would do if they witnessed such a horrific scene.

"Because it's their duty to intervene," Edwards said. "It's in our policy, it's in the law. There is no training. There's nothing we could teach you to say that that's not right. If you don't know that's not right, you shouldn't be in this job," Edwards said.

Edwards and Henrico County Police Chief Eric English agreed that the culture of policing has to change because every time brutal policing is broadcast to the community at large, the trust in all communities is broken.

"It takes a long time to build trust with communities because of police culture, because of the history of policing," English said. "And we got to do better and we will do better."

It's the very same culture that people like Lawrence West says has to change for the community to heal properly. West is the CEO and founder of Black Lives Matter RVA. He came to the vigil with a megaphone and the shield he made during the protest in Richmond three years ago in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police.

"It's hard for me to take them serious, because this feels like just another publicity stunt," West said. "And here we go again. If this happens next week, what will they say?"

West said he hopes that officials acknowledge there's a lack of trust within the community and that they have to do something to fix that.

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, cited the need to "dismantle this culture."

"And governor, I say to you because you are standing in a place that where you can do something with the power of the pen ... we must, we must, we must dismantle these systems," she said. "Because if we don't, we will continue as America as citizens, as communities, as leaders to be grieved by what we have seen once again."

