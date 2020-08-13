In Richmond real estate, across town, buyers are paying more for houses than sellers are asking

She accepted an offer above asking and expects to close in late August. She and her fiancé are buying a bigger home in New Kent at Patriot’s Landing.

That kind of selling experience has become the norm.

Shannon Webster listed her ranch rental in North Chesterfield for sale for $168,000 on a Thursday in late May and sold it by Sunday. It was 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and roughly 1260 square feet.

“I was surprised at the short amount of time it took,” Webster said. “We sold it ‘as is’.”

Being able to work remotely is bringing new clients to Richmond

With the ability to work remotely, many agents are seeing interested buyers from nearby big cities.

Lewis Muller has lived and worked in Washington D.C. for the past 12 years.

He had an 800-square-foot apartment in a luxury apartment building in the heart of D.C. He could walk to restaurants and museums and enjoy the rooftop at his building or the in-house gym.

But when the pandemic hit, it made him rethink his living situation. Everything shut down: the bars, the restaurants, his building’s gym and rooftop.