In Richmond visit Sanders calls unionizing Starbucks employees 'heroes and heroines'

In front of several hundred at The National theater in downtown Richmond, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Sunday called unionizing Starbucks workers "heroes and heroines," criticized the massive wealth of CEO Howard Schultz and called for an economy that functions for everyday workers.

"How much does anyone need?" Sanders, 80, asked the crowd. "Why can't they pay workers a living wage with decent benefits?

Standing on stage beneath blue and red stage lights, the two-time Democratic presidential hopeful spoke for just under 15 minutes about the need for employees to feel satisfied at work, for unions to negotiate what they need and for management to offer fair compensation.

His visit at Unity Fest, organized by the Northern Virginia Labor Federation, came a week after employees at five local Starbucks locations chose to form labor unions. About 30 of those workers stood behind him on stage.

"This couldn't have been better timing," said Iman Djehiche, a local Starbucks employee who helped unionize her location.

Djehiche's Starbucks, on Carmia Way near Chesterfield Towne Center, and four other local locations recently held union votes. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board counted the votes, and the tally strongly favored unionizing - 82 in support, 14 against.

At least two other local cafes, and five more in Virginia, have filed petitions to organize. They follow the lead of a location in Buffalo, N.Y., which last year became the first Starbucks cafe in the country to do so.

The employees at the Carmia Starbucks want higher wages and raises based on seniority and cost of living, said Djehiche and Taylor Huggins, another employee who helped lead the movement.

After three years working there, Carmia earns $12 an hour. A shift supervisor who's been there nine years makes about $15.50, she said.

Starbucks management raised wages from about $10 an hour last year to $12 this year - but they had to. Virginia's minimum wage increased from $9.50 to $11 on Jan. 1 and is due to rise to $12 next year.

Management said it will raise pay to $15 this summer, but Huggins and Djehiche have heard no updates. Starbucks' 9,000 locations nationwide aren't franchised, meaning they're all corporately owned.

The Carmia workers also plan to negotiate for extended food and drink privileges. Currently, they receive free food and drink only on days they work. They'll ask for that benefit every day.

Since the union vote was counted last week, employees have been especially happy.

"We've all been on a high since then," Huggins said.

Last fall, Starbucks announced pay raises for staffers, upping the average wage to nearly $17 per hour and giving raises to employees with more than two years' service time.

In a statement to Vox Media, a Starbucks spokesperson said "We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country."

Earlier Sunday, Sanders visited unionizing Amazon workers in Staten Island, N.Y. He spoke alongside Rep. Alexandria Orcasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

When he got to Richmond, he apologized for arriving late, held up by the Brooklyn Marathon. Sunday was his first visit to Richmond since February 2020 when he campaigned ahead of the March Super Tuesday presidential primary.

Front-line workers for companies like Starbucks and Amazon were more likely to die during the pandemic, while billionaires got richer, Sanders said. Starbucks' profits increased 19% to $8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to the company. Schultz' wealth increased by more than $1 billion during the pandemic to $4.6 billion.

And Starbucks reportedly paid for CEO Kevin Johnson $60 million when he left the company earlier this year. But management will say it doesn't have enough money to give workers raises, Sanders said.

"The message there is that if [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht, literally, and fancy multimillion-dollar homes all over the world, you know what? He can afford to pay his workers at Amazon decent wages, decent benefits and provide good working conditions," Sanders said.

Unionizing sends the message that workers aren't "robots" or "machines," that they can influence their work environment and that the rich can't do whatever they want.

"A union means not only better wages and working conditions, it means having some control over your job and not just being a cog in the machine," Sanders said. "It means being more human."

The progress made by the greater Richmond Starbucks employees will inspire more workers in other companies to do the same, he added. When he left the stage, spectators raised their right fists, a symbol of unions.

"You are in the process, along with many others throughout this country, of standing up for justice," Sanders said, "standing up for dignity and helping to revitalize the trade union movement in this country, which will give workers a seat at the table."