In Richmond's mayoral race, three candidates exceed six figures in new campaign finance reports

Mayor Levar Stoney solidified his money advantage in the city’s mayoral race over the past two months.
But two of his opponents — Kimberly Gray and Alexsis Rodgers — reported six-figure fundraising hauls of their own in a new round of campaign finance reports filed Tuesday. The reports provide detailed information about political donors and candidates’ spending.
While five candidates remain in the field, three — Stoney, Gray and Rodgers — have raised more than the rest with about seven weeks until Election Day, and the early voting period beginning at week’s end.
Money in the bank enables candidates to reach voters using television, radio and social media advertisements, as well as yard signs and mailers. It can also help them hire, or retain, staffers and consultants to get their message out, a goal made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.
No candidate has deeper reserves than Stoney, whose campaign outraised and outspent his opponents during July and August and still has about $232,000 on hand.
Stoney raised about $250,000 in the two-month reporting. His two biggest donations were $10,000 from Dwight Schar, chairman of the board of NVR, one of the largest homebuilders in the country; and $10,000 from Altria Client Services, an arm of the Henrico County-based cigarette maker Altria Group.
He spent just under $193,000 during the span, more than half of which went to a $104,000 expenditure to Putnam Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based firm that aids Democratic candidates, for television advertising, said Kevin Zeithaml, his campaign manager.
Gray, the 2nd District councilwoman running to the right of Stoney, raised $162,000 during the period. Her largest donor was William E. O’Connor, a local realtor, who gave her $30,000.
Gray also reported a $13,784 in-kind donation from Professional Security Solutions LLC, a Maidens-based company. Gray said the firm offered to provide armed security at her home after she received threats amid rolling protests in the city. Protesters gathered outside of her home on a number of occasions, she said.
Gray reported about $49,000 in expenditures during the span. Her largest was $12,400 to Mark Weiss Associates, a Maryland-based marketing firm.
Rodgers, the Virginia director of Care in Action as well as the National Domestic Workers Alliance who is running to Stoney’s left, raised $122,000 in the period. She reported more individual donations under $100 than Gray and Stoney combined.
Bolstering her fundraising was another infusion from prominent Democratic donors Sonjia Smith and Michael Bills, a Charlottesville couple. Each donated $25,000 during the period, bringing to $75,000 the total they have donated to Rodgers’ campaign to date.
Rodgers spent $67,000 during the period, with staffing being her campaign’s largest expense.
Two other candidates remain in the race. Justin Griffin, a lawyer, raised about $5,700 during the period. Tracey Mclean, a small-business owner, did not report raising any money.
The field of candidates winnowed to five Tuesday when Virginia Commonwealth University professor Michael Gilbert suspended his campaign. Gilbert had raised about $1,700 before dropping out.
The next reporting deadline, covering activity during September, is Oct. 15.
