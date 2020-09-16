In Richmond's mayoral race, three candidates exceed six figures in new campaign finance reports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Levar Stoney solidified his money advantage in the city’s mayoral race over the past two months.

But two of his opponents — Kimberly Gray and Alexsis Rodgers — reported six-figure fundraising hauls of their own in a new round of campaign finance reports filed Tuesday. The reports provide detailed information about political donors and candidates’ spending.

While five candidates remain in the field, three — Stoney, Gray and Rodgers — have raised more than the rest with about seven weeks until Election Day, and the early voting period beginning at week’s end.

Money in the bank enables candidates to reach voters using television, radio and social media advertisements, as well as yard signs and mailers. It can also help them hire, or retain, staffers and consultants to get their message out, a goal made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No candidate has deeper reserves than Stoney, whose campaign outraised and outspent his opponents during July and August and still has about $232,000 on hand.