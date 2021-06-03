In the past month, Black residents of Richmond accounted for more than 70% of the city's COVID cases

In progress linked largely to Virginia having nearly 70% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, the number of new COVID-19 infections statewide is plummeting to levels last seen in April 2020.
But the progress hasn't been equal: Black residents are making up a greater share of the infections while being the least vaccinated group in the state.
The latest data from Richmond City Health District shows that in May, Black people were 72% of the city's cases - double their share of infections in January, the deadliest month of the pandemic.
From April to May, Black residents were 75% of the city's 320 cases.
Six months into the vaccine rollout, the percentage of cases among whites in Richmond has dropped to its lowest rate as Black residents are experiencing the highest.
The growing divide is similarly apparent in hospitalizations and deaths; Black residents account for more than 60% of each while whites made up about 14% of COVID patients and a third of the fatalities in the same timeframe.
But since the case data is operating on a much smaller scale than before vaccinations began, it's a less reliable metric for showing how prominent the disparity is, said Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts. A more significant factor, she added, are the inoculation rates.
In May, whites in Richmond were 65% of vaccinations. Black residents were only a quarter. The vaccination gap was worse in Henrico County, where whites had nearly four times the vaccinations of Black residents.
Long said the health department doesn't have conclusive or measurable evidence on why the disparity is widening. Anecdotally, factors such as the access and information gaps are greater than the skepticism but Long said it's unclear whether they're "unintentionally closing one but not the other."
Other factors that don't fully explain the disparities include other populations being smaller than the city's Black population, which is 47% compared to Latinos, who are 7.3%, and whites, who are 43%.
Jackie Lawrence, director of health equity at the Richmond and Henrico health departments, also said Black communities are experiencing a traumatic increase in gun violence and unemployment, which could lead to them prioritizing surviving over getting vaccinated.
Then there's the structural disparities that have forced Black and Latino populations into higher rates of illness and shorter lifespans even before Richmond had its first case, said Long.
A Virginia Department of Health report released Tuesday found that people living in census tracts where more than 40% of the population is below the poverty level were 2.3 times more likely to die from COVID than residents in areas with the lowest poverty rates.
In Richmond, the people living in areas with the highest poverty rates were marked as having low vaccination numbers, according to data provided by the health district. Public housing units were located in these census tracts, where up to 95% of residents are Black. Each offers vaccination on-site, but Long acknowledged there's a difference in knowing where to access a vaccine and being able to get there.
"There's a lot of existing system inequities that have led up to this point," Long said. "Our society is built on maintaining a status quo of accessing resources, and that applies to accessing health care during a pandemic. ... The disparity signifies a much larger issue that we've experienced throughout the pandemic and have experienced before the pandemic."
Latinos are the second-most vaccinated in Virginia as Black residents have yet to surpass their share of the population - let alone their infection rates.
National surveys in May indicated Latinos are the most likely to report being unsure whether they're eligible and to cite not having enough information on where or when to get a vaccine. Black adults were the second most likely to report the same.
Long said outreach workers are hearing more Latinos cite employment as a factor for getting vaccinated, hoping vaccination offers them more job security.
Understanding the ongoing barriers to vaccines will be critical ensuring the gap doesn’t worsen, said Dr. Vanessa Sheppard, associate director of community outreach engagement and health disparities at VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Sheppard added that the troubling trends, also seen in Washington D.C., show a continued lack of access and investment in education that’s been a warning sign throughout the pandemic. Sheppard used Massey's weekly Facts and Faith Fridays group as an example of directly connecting with community members to share COVID information.
“The power of community to identify solutions is often overlooked," Sheppard said.
As supply has spiked, cases drop and demand dips, Richmond and Henrico has exchanged its larger clinics for more targeted community sites to reduce disparities. They're also shifting case investigators and contact tracers to outreach teams and ramping up pop-up events in the areas where census tracts show low vaccination rates.
Starting Thursday, organizations and individuals can request a vaccine clinic, educational town halls or community canvassing at vax.rchd.com.
