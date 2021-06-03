In the past month, Black residents of Richmond accounted for more than 70% of the city's COVID cases

In Richmond, the people living in areas with the highest poverty rates were marked as having low vaccination numbers, according to data provided by the health district. Public housing units were located in these census tracts, where up to 95% of residents are Black. Each offers vaccination on-site, but Long acknowledged there's a difference in knowing where to access a vaccine and being able to get there.

"There's a lot of existing system inequities that have led up to this point," Long said. "Our society is built on maintaining a status quo of accessing resources, and that applies to accessing health care during a pandemic. ... The disparity signifies a much larger issue that we've experienced throughout the pandemic and have experienced before the pandemic."

Latinos are the second-most vaccinated in Virginia as Black residents have yet to surpass their share of the population - let alone their infection rates.

National surveys in May indicated Latinos are the most likely to report being unsure whether they're eligible and to cite not having enough information on where or when to get a vaccine. Black adults were the second most likely to report the same.