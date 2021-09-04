In the wake of 9/11 attacks, Richmond-based Comfort Zone Camp held bereavement camps in New Jersey for children of the victims

What she went home to was a house surprisingly full of relatives and friends. When Pereira walked in, her mother abruptly closed the doors of the television cabinet to hide the screen, before attempting to divert her attention toward other children who were there.

Eventually, though, the truth of what was going on emerged, even though it took her mother a few tries to find the right words to tell the youngest of her three children what had happened: The twin towers of the World Trade Center had collapsed after a pair of hijacked passenger planes crashed into them. Pereira’s father, Franco Lalama, 45, who had immigrated from Italy with his family at age 7, worked in the North Tower where he was manager of structural integrity for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Pereira’s mother, Linda, had spoken to her husband three times by phone that morning as the horror unfolded. The last time they talked, Franco said they had been told to stay put but that he would call with updates. There were no more calls.