In Va., language is a barrier for Latino victims of violence seeking help. A Richmond nonprofit is changing that.

Tomiko Tamashiro Pardo, the center's language access coordinator, said the interpreter bank removes the existing risk of a bilingual advocate also being the interpreter, which can result in conflicts of interest that could make a person's situation worse as an interpreter should be impartial.

Oftentimes, when there's not an interpreter available in the event of police interviews or a court case, a child of the victim will be the interpreter, which is illegal and unethical. In the worst of cases, the only person available is the spouse who also happens to be the abuser.

"As an interpreter bank, it's very important for us to level the playing field in terms of the language barrier, which can serve as another power dynamic," Pardo said. "Especially for victims of violence who area already subject to so many power dynamics by the state, maybe their partners, their families, whatever situation they're in."

For now, the bank is on an appointment basis for the providers but the goal is to be a 24/7 service like their hotline. It currently operates during office hours.