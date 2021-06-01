In Va., language is a barrier for Latino victims of violence seeking help. A Richmond nonprofit is changing that.

Before the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center, the state didn’t have an agency that could guarantee Spanish-speaking victims of violence immediate access to an interpreter if they reached out for help.
The wait could take days - a significant time frame not everyone had, and there was no guarantee the interpreter would be trauma-informed or culturally aware of the complexities involved with fearing deportation while facing abuse.
Until now.
On Tuesday, LIVE Center — a nonprofit founded in 2008 to link Spanish speakers with available resources — launched the first interpreter bank in the Richmond area specifically for monolingual Spanish-speakers experiencing violence.
Each interpreter undergoes intensive trauma-informed training, are bilingual and have in-depth cultural knowledge. The service is free, confidential and includes in-person services if needed. Any agency in need of language access for Spanish-speaking victims of violence can fill out an application and email hola@latinosenvirginia.org.
The center's interpreter bank is available to anyone seeking help, but priority is on monolingual Spanish speakers who might not have other resources available to them or can't access a Spanish interpreter.
Tomiko Tamashiro Pardo, the center's language access coordinator, said the interpreter bank removes the existing risk of a bilingual advocate also being the interpreter, which can result in conflicts of interest that could make a person's situation worse as an interpreter should be impartial.
Oftentimes, when there's not an interpreter available in the event of police interviews or a court case, a child of the victim will be the interpreter, which is illegal and unethical. In the worst of cases, the only person available is the spouse who also happens to be the abuser.
"As an interpreter bank, it's very important for us to level the playing field in terms of the language barrier, which can serve as another power dynamic," Pardo said. "Especially for victims of violence who area already subject to so many power dynamics by the state, maybe their partners, their families, whatever situation they're in."
For now, the bank is on an appointment basis for the providers but the goal is to be a 24/7 service like their hotline. It currently operates during office hours.
Systems designed to help are created largely with English speakers in mind, said Gabriela Telepman, community relations coordinator at the center. The interpreter bank ensures language is not a barrier for Spanish speakers trying to access programs they're entitled to which can include food stamps or rent relief.
While lack of language access for victims of violence has consistently been an issue, the need intensified this past year as the pandemic isolated households and forced support systems to adapt to a shift that left people in abusive relationships even more vulnerable.
When the world began to shut down, people began calling the center for more than help accessing resources, said Telepman. The interpreter bank builds off its existing programs to meet the demand.
“It was just basic needs. Food on the table. Rent assistance. Utility bill coverage," Telepman said. “Because our population was so disproportionately affected by the pandemic, we adapted and we said, ‘OK, we don’t have those services but let’s try to see what we can do.’”
Through a variety of grants, the center launched an emergency financial assistance program that's helped at least 204 people in the past year. They created a food pantry with non-perishable Hispanic food items so the instructions were in Spanish and they stepped up their outreach as in-person services closed. Housing services and a need for certified court interpreters continues to be an issue they're connecting with other community partners on to address.
Their Facebook page, which has amassed more than 5,000 followers, will translate and share COVID information into Spanish, including dates and times of testing or vaccination sites or updates on in-person learning.
Pardo, who would be training any incoming interpreters, is proud of how the center has workers from different backgrounds, countries and cultures and how it's made people calling feel more comfortable.
"There are different cultural understandings of what is actually seen as violence," Pardo continued. "So there's also that communal understanding of what is going on, in terms of generational violence, systemic circumstances that create different identities prone to violence are prone to abuse ... across countries, across identities. and that also shifts when you become Latino, here."
Telepman and Pardo noted there are agencies wanting to reach Latino communities who don't invest in language access, which amplifies the difficulties of navigating the system when not an English speaker.
But even as infection rates drop and vaccinations among Latinos increase, the frequency of calls has nearly doubled.
Between January and the end of May, the center received 762 calls. In all of 2020, its hotline received 427. The reasons are a mix of referrals from larger domestic violence hotlines and people needing COVID information, housing services or financial assistance.
Telepman said this was a major driver to launching an interpreter bank that offers statewide services and connects a variety of agencies, particularly in more rural areas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime. Data breaking down demographics by race, ethnicity, location and immigration status is even more scarce - in large part because the majority of incidents go unreported.
Published in Diversity in Health Care medical journal, a 2018 peer-reviewed report found that while community resources helped some immigrant women experiencing violence, the same options negatively affected another’s situation. Risk of deportation, fear of local law enforcement, providers without interpretation or translation services and limited knowledge of what resources were available all contributed to the challenges.
Nearly 66% of abusers in the report were U.S. citizens, and since the women relied on them for their immigration process, common threats included contacting immigration if they reported abusive behavior. Depending on their abusers financially, at times due to not being able to obtain a work visa, meant feeling stuck.
Picking up the phone and seeking help is already a debilitating task, said Telepman. It's made even worse if the person who answers isn't equipped to listen, even if those services providers have what they need.
"A lot of people talk about 'They were getting mad at me. They're getting frustrated because I couldn't speak English' and that's something that's going to prevent people from going back to those service providers," Telepman said.
But among Richmond's Latino communities, where word-of-mouth is a major source of information, the center is viewed as a trusted go-to for help - a place Telepman has heard them say: "Call this advocate. She helped me through my issues. She could help you, too."
Para una lista de recursos en Español, visita a en.latinosenvirginia.org/recursos o llame 804-658-3341. La línea de ayuda para víctimas de violencia en el estado de Virginia es 888-969-1825. https://www.facebook.com/Latinos.en.VA/
