In victory for Stoney, Virginia tosses injunction in Richmond Confederate statue removal case

The Supreme Court of Virginia on Wednesday tossed out an injunction handed down by a Richmond judge that barred the city from removing its lone remaining Confederate monument.
Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley Cavedo issued a 60-day injunction in July shortly after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments, using authority under a local emergency order. Stoney appealed the decision, and the state’s highest court ruled in his favor Wednesday.
An anonymous plaintiff who challenged Stoney’s decision to remove the statues is “not entitled to a temporary injunction,” the order stated. “The Circuit Court abused its discretion in determining otherwise, and we vacate the temporary injunction.”
The decision might clear a stumbling block that may have slowed removal plans for the city-controlled statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill in North Side, who is buried at the site.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court cited a provision in state law that took effect July 1, which grants localities control over their Confederate iconography. The law allows only the city attorney of a locality to file a legal challenge pertaining to war memorials. The amended state law effectively barred the anonymous plaintiff from asking a court to step in, according to the order.
James B. Thomas, a lawyer representing the plaintiff, could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.
On July 1, Stoney ordered crews to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues. He cited public safety concerns amid ongoing protests that saw demonstrators pull down statues and clash frequently with police. He said the removal was temporary, until the City Council could carry out a 60-day administrative process for permanent removal outlined under the state law.
His decision came against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the council.
Cavedo sharply criticized Stoney’s handling of the unrest before issuing the injunction that led to the appeal. He lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District and later recused himself from the case.
The council voted this month to make permanent the statues’ removal. It is now holding a 30-day offering period for them, as required under state law. The council could vote on a relocation plan for each statue, including Hill’s, as early as next month.
The Supreme Court ruling comes on the heels of a separate filing last week by the same anonymous plaintiff. The person, identified as a Virginian who is “a descendant of U.S. war veterans who fought on both sides of the Civil War,” asked the court to order Richmond’s statues returned to their pedestals.
The petitioner argued Stoney had violated state law because he had circumvented a 60-day process outlining how localities are required to remove Confederate iconography. Stoney’s lawyers have argued he could authorize removal of the statues using emergency authority.
The Supreme Court ruling Wednesday did not address Stoney’s use of emergency authority.
Jeffrey Breit, an attorney representing Stoney on the case, said the court’s reasoning for vacating the injunction made clear that the separate legal challenge was also barred under state law.
“My client always thought he was on the right side of justice on the issue of Confederate statues in Richmond,” Breit said in a statement. “The Supreme Court now says he is on the right side of the law.”
A separate legal challenge over the state’s plans to remove the Robert E. Lee monument is currently slated for a trial in October.
