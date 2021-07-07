In Virginia, workforce barriers keep refugees out of the health care field - even with decades of experience

“Those four or five years were not fun for us,” said Kuhr, noting how the federal cap also separated families that partially came before 2016 while the rest were stuck outside the U.S. even after being vetted by the government.

The separation of families — whether it be through work, living in separate countries or at the U.S.-Mexico border — is a significant stressor, León-Pérez said.

***

For Al Barzanji, the daily phone calls are the closest option she has to bridge the 6,000-mile divide standing between her husband and their five children in Harrisonburg. Over the past five years, the conversations clung to hope that the pain in being apart will soon be worth it. Other times, they were filled with desperation. Fear. Doubt.

“Fera, do you think we did the right thing?” her husband asks.

She always reassures him with a yes.

“We have to the best for our kids. ... But don’t think too much about us,” she tells him. “If you are fed up with being apart, come here. I will go to work — factory work — for six months until you’re able to work here again.”