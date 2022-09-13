Inaugural Run Richmond 16.19, a 'cultural running experience' started by 'Gladiator' actor, to be held Saturday

A new running event that will take participants on a journey commemorating 400 years of Black history in Richmond will be held on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17.

Run Richmond 16.19 will feature two courses through the city of symbolic distances -- 16.19 kilometers and 6.19 miles. The idea behind the event, sponsored by the Djimon Hounsou Foundation, is to honor the achievements and sacrifices African-Americans have made for America, while celebrating unity through diversity, organizers say.

The foundation, a charitable organization founded by actor and model Djimon Hounsou who starred in "Gladiator," is partnering locally with Sports Backers, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, Visit Richmond, VA, BLK RVA and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“We get the health aspect, which is wonderful,” said Dr. Monroe E. Harris Jr., chairman of the board of directors of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, run-walk event, “plus we have increased awareness of African-American culture and history here in Richmond, and the diversity piece is just fabulous. In the time we’re in right now, the more understanding we have about each other, the better we can get along, which is a great thing.”

The routes will take runners and walkers past places such as Ancarrow’s Landing, where Africans first set foot on American soil after being shipped up the James River to Richmond, as well as Church Hill, Jackson Ward and Shockoe Bottom, site of Lumpkin’s Slave Jail. Participants will pass monuments – the Emancipation and Freedom monument on Brown’s Island, the Henry “Box” Brown monument along the Canal Walk (a tribute to the enslaved man who achieved freedom in 1849 by shipping himself in a box to an abolitionist society in Philadelphia) and the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue at Main and 15th streets – as well as noteworthy street art.

Long-term plans call for the Richmond run to be part of a three-city series of running events that will include Ouidah, West Africa and Liverpool, UK -- all three important centers during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. All three also are the sites of identical slavery reconciliation statues, 12-foot-tall bronze sculptures that represent an apology for slavery and a symbol of solidarity.

When connected by straight lines, the three cities form the trans-Atlantic slave triangle, but they also form “a triangle of hope,” said Max Plank, said Max Plank, program and marketing director for the Djimon Hounsou Foundation.

The idea for the event originated with Hounsou himself, a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor who was born in Benin, West Africa, moved to Paris at age 13 to purse a Western education and then came to America. His breakthrough performance came in Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad,” a 1997 film based on the events in 1839 aboard the Spanish slave ship La Amistad sailing from Cuba to the United States when Africans held against their will mutinied and took over the ship. They were captured by the U.S. government and held as runaway slaves, although ultimately the cases went to the Supreme Court where the justices rule in favor of the Africans, who are released. Hounsou portrays the African who led the revolt.

It was that “very profound experience” that inspired Housou to launch his foundation, said Plank, who noted the foundation aims to reconnect the African diaspora with their motherland and to combat modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

“It was emotionally an extremely difficult movie for him to make,” said Plank, who is in Richmond helping to organize Run Richmond 16.19. “So much so, he couldn’t for years watch his own movie. This movie made him famous, and he couldn’t even watch it. He told me for a very long time he wasn’t able to see it.”

Through the making of that film and his own personal experience, Hounsou came to understand the disconnect many of African descent feel about their family history and origins. The running events are a symbolic attempt to reverse the direction of the slave trade, Plank said.

“It’s all about, for him, reconnection and healing,” Plank said. “We can’t change what happened 400 years ago, but one thing that can be changed is a reconnection to be discovered by so many people. There’s a saying, ‘If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know who you are.’ That might not apply to all people, but we feel there’s a big percentage who are curious or have a real longing for it.”

Plank said the inscription that accompanies the reconciliation statues “really encapsulates” the foundation’s vision:

“Acknowledge the past, embrace the present, shape a future of reconciliation and justice.”

In helping to develop the courses, Sports Backers thought it important to include sites along the way that could evoke emotion and “really add to the experience for participants,” said Megan Schultz, chief operating officer.

“It really is going to be a cultural running experience, not just another race,” she said.

Both courses begin and end at Kanawha Plaza. The 16.19-kilometer (or 10.06-mile) run begins at 7:15 a.m., the 6.19-mile run starts at 8 a.m.

Registration is open to both through Friday at www.runrichmond1619.org.