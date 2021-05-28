Incoming Petersburg City Manager wants to meet his residents and listen to them

Petersburg’s incoming City Manager is ready to listen.
Stuart Turille, who takes the reins July 1, said he understands that when coming into a new community, he cannot rely on what the local government website says about itself.
“The website will say what a wonderful things are and what the needs are, but that's superficial. You have to really be able to talk to people, to get an understanding of the complexity of the problems,” Turille said in an interview, after he was officially sworn in Friday morning, outside of the Petersburg Courthouse.
In his first 90 days, Turille will conduct a needs assessment of the city and meet with the community to listen to what their needs are. He said he plans to gather a list of local churches and neighborhood groups, and introduce himself.
“This will be my first work plan, to which I will be held accountable,” Turille said. As for what his other work plans will be, he isn’t quite yet sure.
The City Council unanimously selected Turille earlier this month after outgoing city manager, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, left for a comparable position in Duncanville, Texas.
In his seventh year on the City Council, Mayor Sam Parham said Turille will be the fifth city manager he’s worked with. The bulk of those, Parham said, did stints during Petersburg’s financial turmoil five years ago.
In 2016, the city ran a deficit of $7.7 million, which led the city to shutter historic sites. The Council eliminated positions at City Hall, cut departmental budgets and funding for the public school system. However, the city closed out its 2018-2019 fiscal year with its largest fund balance in over a decade, with roughly $8 million in hand.
Parham said he was looking for a city manager with experience, education and ties to the Commonwealth. Turille grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, visiting Petersburg multiple times.
“This go-around we wanted ties to the Commonwealth [so] that we can hit the General Assembly running and improve resources in the city,” Parham said in an interview.
In his remarks Friday, Turille said the city has “tremendous potential,” and it's hid job to help realize that potential.
Currently, Turille is the Deputy County Administrator in Essex County, Virginia. He previously worked in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina as town manager and was the town administrator in the Town of St. Pauls, North Carolina.