Incoming Petersburg City Manager wants to meet his residents and listen to them

Petersburg’s incoming City Manager is ready to listen.

Stuart Turille, who takes the reins July 1, said he understands that when coming into a new community, he cannot rely on what the local government website says about itself.

“The website will say what a wonderful things are and what the needs are, but that's superficial. You have to really be able to talk to people, to get an understanding of the complexity of the problems,” Turille said in an interview, after he was officially sworn in Friday morning, outside of the Petersburg Courthouse.

In his first 90 days, Turille will conduct a needs assessment of the city and meet with the community to listen to what their needs are. He said he plans to gather a list of local churches and neighborhood groups, and introduce himself.

“This will be my first work plan, to which I will be held accountable,” Turille said. As for what his other work plans will be, he isn’t quite yet sure.

The City Council unanimously selected Turille earlier this month after outgoing city manager, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, left for a comparable position in Duncanville, Texas.