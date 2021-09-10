Increased vaccinations could help Va. avoid up to 200,000 cases, but rates have barely budged since July

Nearly 4,500 more Virginians have been infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The state’s hospitals are receiving more overall patients than at any point in the pandemic. And of the 73 outbreaks in progress, 49 are in day care centers and K-12 schools.
But vaccinations — long seen as critical in staving off an escalation of cases and easing the burden on health systems — have largely plateaued. Virginia was averaging fewer than 14,000 doses administered per day on Friday, roughly the same amount recorded in early July when the delta variant’s spread began to accelerate.
Now the most hyper-transmissible mutation accounts for the majority of cases the state lab has identified as caused by variants. Health officials predict the actual percentage is upward of 90%.
While a multilayered approach to preventing a spike in cases has been encouraged by federal health agencies, President Joe Biden’s six-point plan aimed at countering delta’s threat through mandating vaccinations in businesses with more than 100 employees didn’t go as far as mandating masks on Thursday — outside of federal buildings and transportation hubs.
In recent weeks, increased mask usage and social distancing have helped push Virginia away from worst-case scenarios projected back in August, which would have had the state exceed the all-time-high case levels recorded in January.
The impact was slightly visible earlier this week when the number of new cases fell below 3,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.
The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute researchers, who have monitored COVID trends for the state and conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years, have emphasized the importance of giving “vaccines time to have an impact” through these measures. But in their weekly Friday report, they noted that mask usage and social distancing is a short-term solution.
“A repeat of surges seen last September and over the holidays could lead to higher peaks, or sustained high case levels,” the report read. “Increased vaccinations could prevent tens of thousands of winter cases.”
The UVA COVID model now takes into account students returning to in-person learning and the influence delta is having on cases. The model’s most optimistic scenario assumes a “substantial increase in vaccinations among adults, and eligibility of children age 5-11 in November.”
This could lead to Virginia avoiding up to 200,000 cases.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said in a Facebook briefing last week that masking must “be the hallmark of what we do and what we’re really trying to enforce with our kids, especially as we’re seeing high community spread.”
Federal data released this week showed 119 COVID-related pediatric hospital admissions in Virginia between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, a figure over four times higher than the same week last year.
A public health order from State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver currently requires face coverings regardless of vaccination status in K-12 schools, a move prompted largely by how children under age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines.
And what happens in schools regarding spread, Avula said, is largely a reflection of what’s happening in communities. Statewide, 58% of the population is fully vaccinated, making Virginia the 15th most inoculated state in the country.
In Richmond and Henrico County, the census tracts with the highest case rates overlap with where less than half of the residents have received a shot.
A New York Times analysis tracking case rates shows the most vaccinated localities — largely concentrated in Northern Virginia — have had the least infections per capita in the past week.
Comparatively, early data from the Virginia Department of Health during the week of Sept. 4 showed that unvaccinated residents were 15 times more likely to get sick than those who had received all of the recommended doses.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Friday that looked at more than 600,000 virus cases in 13 states found people were 11 times more likely to die from COVID if they were unvaccinated.
While younger age groups have a lower chance of severe illness — and Virginia hasn’t seen hospitals overwhelmed with pediatric hospitalizations like other states with lower vaccination rates — nearly 60% of Virginia’s identified delta cases are in people under age 40.
Across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield’s health districts, the 0-to-19 age group has accounted for the most or second-most cases for the week of Aug. 29, according to the VDH dashboard. But a growing number of infections by age are not reported.
In Henrico this past month, 0-to-9-year-olds had the highest rate of infection — nearly doubling everyone over age 70.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writer John Ramsey contributed to this report.