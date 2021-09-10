Increased vaccinations could help Va. avoid up to 200,000 cases, but rates have barely budged since July

In recent weeks, increased mask usage and social distancing have helped push Virginia away from worst-case scenarios projected back in August, which would have had the state exceed the all-time-high case levels recorded in January.

The impact was slightly visible earlier this week when the number of new cases fell below 3,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute researchers, who have monitored COVID trends for the state and conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years, have emphasized the importance of giving “vaccines time to have an impact” through these measures. But in their weekly Friday report, they noted that mask usage and social distancing is a short-term solution.

“A repeat of surges seen last September and over the holidays could lead to higher peaks, or sustained high case levels,” the report read. “Increased vaccinations could prevent tens of thousands of winter cases.”