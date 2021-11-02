Incumbents McGraw and Hodges on track to keep Ashland Town Council seats

Two incumbents on Ashland’s Town Council were on track to keep their seats for another four years.

John Hodges, the town’s vice mayor and a retired Hanover County deputy administrator, and Daniel McGraw, a longtime Hanover language teacher, were beating the lone council challenger, David Frisch, a University of Richmond law professor, in Tuesday’s elections.

Among the two precincts, McGraw had earned 36% of the 2,097 votes, or 756 votes, according to unofficial results on Tuesday night. Hodges had earned nearly the same — 754 votes, or 35.96%.

Frisch had earned 553 votes, or 26.37%.

Ashland’s five-member council has staggered four-year terms. The mayor and vice mayor roles are chosen among the five council members. Hodges joined the council in 2017 to fill a vacancy, and was elected in 2018. McGraw was also elected in 2018.

By phone last night, McGraw said he was pleased by voter turnout and by the enthusiasm he saw heading into the elections despite the fact that they were held for the first time in November along with state races.

“That was tricky,” he said about a November council election, but “we like to keep Ashland, Ashland, by keeping politics out of it.”