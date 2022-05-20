'Infant slots are the most high in demand:' YWCA Sprout School's preschool and child care expands to meet demand

Aria Hill, a single mother of two young children, couldn’t afford child care on her salary as an accountant until her mom told her about a newspaper article about the YWCA’s Sprout School.

“My daughter started at 18 months. We were able to get partial tuition,” Hill said. “It helped me tremendously. The Sprout School has made it affordable for parents.”

In 2020, the average cost of child care in Virginia for an infant was $13,709 and for a 4-year-old was $10,451, representing up to 41.6% of a single parent’s income, according to Child Care Aware of America.

Which translates to roughly $870 per month for one 4-year-old in child care and $1,142 per month for an infant in childcare. On Hill’s single income, those kind of payments weren’t feasible.

The Sprout School offers early childhood education and child care for families who need financial assistance and those who don’t. Typical weekly rates run around $250-$300 for children ages 2 months to 5 years.

But Hill received a scholarship and only had to pay $50 per week for daughter. Now Hill also sends her five-year-old son the program.

“I could not have done this without the Sprout School,” Hill said.

In response to the growing demand for affordable childcare in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney announced grants for seven childcare and preschool organizations last week, including a $300,000 grant for the YWCA Richmond's Sprout Schools.

Rupa Murthy, a spokesperson for the Sprout School, says this grant will help the school double their enrollment and open a new location.

"The Sprout School at Second Presbyterian will be opening this fall with 70 children, much in part due to a $300,000 grant that we received from the mayor when he made these historic investments in early education and child care," Murthy said.

The Sprout School currently has two locations at The Children's Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., and the Bainbridge location, 1101 Bainbridge St.

Now the Sprout School is moving into its third location at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th St., which closed during the pandemic but will now reopen as the Sprout School in the fall serving 70-80 students.

"Infant slots are the most high in demand," Murthy said. "There are just not enough infant slots in Richmond and that was part of our Sprout School model, to go out and benchmark what do families need, specifically working class families."

Murthy says the high demand for infant care in the Richmond area was a driving factor in the Second Presbyterian Sprout School project. At Second Presbyterian this fall there will be 20 spots for children ages two months to two years. Each infant classroom has around eight kids with three teachers.

The Sprout School Bainbridge location currently has three classrooms including one for infants. Thanks to the money from the grant, Bainbridge opened another classroom adding 17 more preschool slots.

"The work that we are doing is transformational in terms of making sure the educational foundation for our community and for our children is strong and that our kids are ready to succeed literally from cradle to career," Murthy said.

Murthy says during the pandemic women, especially women of color, were impacted the most due to the lack of childcare.

"Black and brown women here in our region left the work force in higher numbers than any other population," Murthy said.

From February 2020 to January 2022, 1.1 million women left the labor force according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

Murthy believes this grant will allow more women to return to the work force.

"It feels like we are still answering the call to empower women and transform our communities into thriving neighborhoods and I couldn't be more proud of the work that our team does every day to make that happen for Richmond," Murthy said.

“High-quality, affordable and accessible child care and preschool continue to be vital to the overall health of our community and our economy,” Stoney said in the announcement.

The YWCA Richmond has provided childcare in Richmond for over 134 years. Murthy explained that their mission goes beyond just childcare.

"100% of our kids coming out of the Sprout School come out knowing how to write their names, knowing 'AB' patterns, really setting them up for success in kindergarten and beyond," Murthy said. "Why that is vital is because, here in Richmond, where we are located, many of our kids are struggling to read."

This fall the Sprout School's total enrollment is expected to grow from 110 to around 190 students ages two months to five years. Although Murthy says their waitlist is very long since there is a big demand for affordable childcare, families may still be able to get in in the fall.

A fourth location for The Sprout School is in the works at St. Andrew's School in Oregon Hill and serve another 50-60 students. Construction begins soon and that project is expected to open in 2023.

Other organizations receiving child care and preschool stabilization and expansion grants from the city of Richmond are FRIENDS Association for Children, Fulton Montessori, SCAN, St. James's Children's Center, Woodville Day Nursery and The YMCA of the Greater Richmond.

