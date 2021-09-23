Initial claims for jobless benefits rose by more than 12K last week, though continuing claims are still declining

The pace at which Virginians filed for jobless benefits jumped sharply last week, though the number of people getting continued benefits was down from a year ago.

The Virginia Employment Commission reported on Thursday that it got 15,962 initial claims for benefits for the week that ended September 18, based on seasonally adjusted data. That was was an increase of 12,140 claimants from the previous week, breaking a nearly month-long trend of declines in claims for benefits.

After a decline the week before, "filings reverted to trends from earlier in the summer as some claimants, whose federal benefits ended September 4, filed for unemployment benefits," the VEC said.

While initial claims rose, the VEC said the number of claims for continuing unemployment benefits was 37,569 last week, a decrease of 3,055 from the previous week and 80% lower than the 188,195 continued claims from the same week in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was keeping more people out of work.

More than half of the new claims were from people working in health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and waste services industries, and accommodation and food services.

The number of initial claims, also jumped nationwide by about 16,000 for the week that ended September 18 to 351,000.