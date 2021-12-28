Inside the 1887 Lee monument time capsule: Confederate bullets, coins and books, a Lincoln reprint.

If there was any letdown Tuesday, it was the image of Lincoln. The 1887 newspaper described a picture of the 16th president in his coffin. Only one photo of Lincoln after his death is known to exist. Had this been a never-before-seen image, it could have been quite valuable.

What was discovered Tuesday was a picture of a wooden engraving published in an 1865 edition of Harper’s Weekly, a New York-based magazine. The image isn’t any more valuable than the other items, Langan said.

Largely associated with the Confederacy, the items in the box don’t tell the story of the Black community, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the time capsule. A picture of a dead Lincoln under a Confederate hero’s grave was one more way for the South to embrace the Lost Cause.

The point of view captured in the time capsule is a limited one, and one of white southerners.