Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU to host podcast festival in Richmond

The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU will host its first ever RESONATE Podcast Festival this fall on Oct. 14-15.

The festival will include workshops with industry leaders in the VPM + ICA Community Media Center, a live podcast pitch competition, one-on-one consultations, exhibitions, and special performances featuring Sharon Mashihi of Appearances and Nick van der Kolk of Love + Radio.

"Whether you are a student curious about podcasting, a producer looking to pick up additional skills or an avid listener who wants a look behind the scenes," the podcast festival is open to everyone, according to organizers,

“RESONATE brings the aesthetic, educational and community aspects of podcasting together, all in one place,” said Chioke I’Anson, ICA at VCU director of community media. “Our workshops address the elements of podcasting that novices and even mid-career producers have the most trouble mastering. We’ve got art exhibitions, opportunities for you to talk directly to the experts, and even a live party where three producers will compete for a podcast contract from VPM. This is an immersive auditory experience, featuring some of the coolest podcasters in the business."

The festival is also hosting a "pitch party," where it invites established and aspiring podcasters to pitch their best idea for a chance to receive funding and production support to produce a pilot episode of their show. Submission directions are available at: https://www.resonatepodfest.com/pitch-party.

Three finalists will be selected to present their idea at the RESONATE Podcast Festival Pitch Party in front of a panel of judges and a live audience for a chance to win a $10,000 production contract to create a pilot episode of their podcast with VPM. All finalists will receive free passes to the 2022 RESONATE Podcast Festival.

Tickets to the festival are $50-$75 for adults, $20-30 for students. More information is available at https://www.resonatepodfest.com/.