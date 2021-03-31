International Transgender Visibility Day is celebrated on the heels of Virginia issuing school guidelines that are inclusive of transgender students

Transgender and nonbinary students in Virginia will soon be able to use their pronouns and name of choice at school, according to new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education that school districts must adopt come September.

VDOE’s model guidelines were issued in March, a month bookended annually by International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, a day to celebrate the transgender community and raise awareness about the discrimination the community faces.

The commemoration was founded in 2009 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a psychotherapist and executive director of Transgender Michigan, who said in a Wednesday column for the online LGBT magazine Them that she wanted the community to have more that the Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed annually on Nov. 20.

“I remember when I came out in 1997; I was very, very lonely. I wanted to create a day so we didn’t have to be lonely anymore,” Crandall-Crocker wrote.

The Virginia Department of Education created model policies that are inclusive of transgender and nonbinary students at the direction of General Assembly legislation passed in 2020.