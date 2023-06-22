All eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 was halted Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and caught fire in Newport News.
Virginia State Police troopers were called to I-64 near the Jefferson Avenue exit around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Newport News Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Police say that the tractor-trailer overturned in a crash that caused its fuel tank to ignite.
Lanes started to reopen around 9 a.m., but delays stretched as far as five miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 22
Evan Gershkovich detention; Titanic sub update; NBA Draft preview; and more morning headlines.
A Moscow court on Thursday upheld an earlier ruling to keep Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhskovich in jail on espionage charges until late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal. The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30. Defense lawyers challenged the decision, but the Moscow City Court rejected the appeal on Thursday. Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
Search for missing Titanic submersible passes critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply. Follow live updates.
The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air is expected to run out.
India's Modi is getting a state visit with Biden, but the glitz is shadowed by human rights concerns
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are marking the state visit of the Indian leader by announcing several major deals between the two countries. Biden and Modi on Thursday are launching new partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and other sectors. The leaders of the world’s two biggest democracies are looking to strengthen the crucial but complicated relationship between their countries. But as Biden celebrates Modi, human rights advocates and some U.S. lawmakers are questioning the decision to offer the high honor to a leader whose nine-year tenure has been marked by a backslide in political, religious and press freedoms.
A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas. At least four people were killed and there's significant damage around the small town of Matador. Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday even though all locals are accounted for to make sure no one passing through town is missing. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ziebell says the supercell developed about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Amarillo and later produced 109 mph winds at Jayton in addition to hail at least 4-inches wide.
China's president has ordered a national safety campaign after a massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest killed 31 people and injured seven others on the eve of a long holiday weekend. State media say the blast tore through the restaurant Wednesday evening in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. President Xi Jinping demanded urgent treatment for the injured and a safety overhaul after the explosion. It happened on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers. Industrial accidents occur regularly in China, usually because of poor oversight, corruption and lax safety practices.
The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now. But the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue demonstrates the challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his own Republican majority. Conservatives are lining up other such votes — to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others. It’s all part of the right flank’s broader effort to steer control of the House away from the traditional centers of power, including the speaker’s office. For now, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert, the Colorado Republican, to send the Biden impeachment resolution to committees for review. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.
The Justice Department says it has begun turning over evidence to former President Donald Trump as his lawyers prepare a defense to charges that he illegally retained classified documents. The evidence includes transcripts of grand jury testimony taken in both Washington and Florida, copies of closed-circuit television footage obtained by the government and copies of interviews of Trump “conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent." The interviews include an audio-recorded 2021 meeting with a writer and publisher in which Trump, according to the indictment, showed and described a Pentagon “plan of attack” that he said was prepared for him by the Defense Department.
A judge is about to consider whether to allow Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills to take effect or be put on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging it. While other states have instituted de facto bans on abortion-inducing medication by outlawing most abortions outright, Wyoming became the first state to ban abortion pills specifically. The new law is scheduled to take effect July 1. Two nonprofits, including an abortion clinic that opened in Casper in April, and four women have sued to challenge the abortion pill ban. Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, will hear arguments Thursday about whether to let the abortion pill ban take effect.
A federal judge has struck down Florida rules championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Judge Robert Hinkle wrote Wednesday that a health code rule and a new state law violate federal law. Hinkle said "gender identity is real" and treatments are backed by major medical associations. He accused the state of attacking funding of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for biased political reasons. The ruling involved a lawsuit filed last year on behalf of two adults and two minors but advocacy groups say it could affect thousands. Florida is one of more than a dozen states that have newly restricted gender-affirming treatments — mainly for minors — even though they've been available in the United States for more than a decade.
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that’s bigger than the movie and music industries combined. The battle will pit Microsoft’s ambition to expand its video game imprint beyond its Xbox console against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block a deal that it contends will stifle competition and innovation. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are expected to testify at some point during five days of hearings scheduled in San Francisco.
Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.