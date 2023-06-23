A crash on Interstate 95 is causing significant delays for northbound commuters in Richmond Friday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation first reported the crash, which occurred near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit, around 7:15 a.m.
The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed, with backups stretching more than two miles.
Drivers are cautioned to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
This morning's top headlines: Titanic sub's implosion; Hunter Biden whistleblower; NBA Draft
Authorities have turned their focus to determining why a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed. The announcement that no one survived Thursday brought a tragic end to a five-day saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search for the vessel known as the Titan. A U.S. Coast Guard official said the investigation into what happened was already underway and would continue in the area around Titanic where debris from the submersible was found.
The desperate search for the missing Titan submersible has turned into a possible recovery effort after officials announced that the vessel imploded sometime this week, killing all five aboard, near the Titanic shipwreck. Deep-sea robots will continue to search the sea floor for clues about what happened deep in the North Atlantic. The Titan's pilot and four passengers died in the catastrophic implosion. Officials say there isn’t a timeframe for when they will call off the massive international search, and Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger says the prospect of finding or recovering remains is unknown.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought his comedy game to Thursday's big White House dinner in his honor. Modi cracked jokes about his lack of singing chops and the time President Joe Biden wanted him to eat even though he was fasting. Modi isn't known for having a sense of humor, but he had the nearly 400 guests in stitches throughout his toast. Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more made the guest list. Designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King were among those rubbing shoulders with tech leaders from Apple, Google and Microsoft.
Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver
A brief but fierce storm pummeled concertgoers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Authorities say as many as 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night’s storm and seven people were taken to the hospital. Nicole Criner and her sister covered their heads with a small plastic sign they grabbed as the storm intensified as they were trying to get to their car. Tomlinson tweeted he was “devastated” about the cancellation and promised to return.
Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an attorney representing hundreds of public water systems. 3M is a leading maker of PFAS chemicals used widely in firefighting foams and many nonstick and grease-resistant consumer products. They're described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. PFAS compounds been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.
House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. It was a charge the department swiftly denied. The testimony from the two IRS agents detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions months before elections. The Justice Department denied the claims, saying the U.S. attorney in charge of the Hunter Biden probe had full authority over the case. The release comes days after Hunter Biden announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with the Justice Department.
Tropical Storm Bret is bringing winds and heavy rain to islands in the eastern Caribbean that shut down to prepare for potential landslides and flooding. The storm’s center was west of St. Vincent early Friday and moving west. Its maximum sustained winds were 60 mph. Airports, businesses, schools and offices have been closed on St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and other islands since midday Thursday. Residents stocked up on gasoline, water and canned food. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Up to 6 inches of rain is forecast in places. But Bret is expected to weaken in the Caribbean and dissipate by Sunday.
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.