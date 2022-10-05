Interview with quadriplegic leads to new book by Richmond author that is profile in courage

In 1988 when she was a reporter with The Times-Dispatch, Paula C. Squires was sent to interview a young man who, less than a year earlier, suffered a dislocated neck during a rugby game and was left paralyzed from the neck down.

He had just returned home following a long recovery and rehabilitation period, and her task was to write about how he and his family were handling a life-changing situation. She acknowledged being somewhat nervous about meeting Donald “Don” Bridges Jr., a 25-year-old man in a wheelchair, hooked to ventilator.

She was struck by Bridges’ lack of resentment about what happened to him, his determination to rebuild his life and his courage.

“A different kind of courage,” as she remembers it.

The result of that long-ago meeting was a long feature story headlined: “I have more good days than bad.” They also became friends, keeping in touch over the years. There were follow-up stories, phone calls to check in, occasional visits.

Now, more than three decades later comes a book authored by Squires about Bridges, aptly titled, “A Different Kind of Courage: One Man’s Story of Triumph Over Paralysis.”

Having survived 35 years as a quadriplegic — a not-insignificant feat in itself — Bridges, now 60, is able to say, “I’m still here … just trying to make the best of it.”

However, in an interview, he also said, “I just consider myself a regular guy.” He mentioned a few lines from “Electron Blue,” a 2005 song from R.E.M, which he says perfectly captures the sentiment:

And who am I?

I’m just a guy

I’ve got a story like everyone

And now Squires is telling it. Again.

***

“The story stayed with me for a long time,” Squires writes in the book’s introduction about the original 1988 article.

But it wasn’t until a few years ago after she read “Me Before You” that she began thinking about turning Bridges’ story into a book. “Me Before You” is the fictional story of a wealthy young businessman and extreme-sports enthusiast who is paralyzed from the neck down after being hit by a motorcycle. He falls in love with his caregiver, but eventually chooses euthanasia over life in a wheelchair.

Squires thought Bridges’ story of resilience, perseverance and “trying to make the best of it” could serve as a perfect, real-life counter view of the “Me Before You” story.

“It really hit me in the face when I read that novel,” said Squires, who lives in Midlothian. “I was like, ‘Wow, I know someone who has such a totally different attitude.”

When she retired in 2018 as managing editor of Virginia Business magazine, she had the time to pursue a book-writing project, and she pitched the idea to Bridges.

“Don is very introverted, so I asked him in the beginning, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” Squires recalled, “and he said yes.”

Squires began her research in earnest in 2019, but writing the book proved to be even more difficult than she imagined.

The pandemic threw a wrench in the process, and then in the final production stage earlier this year came the terrible news that her husband’s lung cancer, which had been in remission, had returned. By early June, Dean Squires was placed on hospice care. He died on June 17.

“Dean was one of the book’s biggest supporters,” she said. “Over the years, he would go with me to visit Don, and he shared in my excitement at finally having the time in retirement to write a book about Don’s courageous journey.”

Dean Squires read the earliest versions of the book and lived long enough to see a final, unbound version.

“He wanted me to see the project through to completion, and so that’s what I did,” Squires said. “But the victory of publication felt bittersweet without his loving presence.”

***

Bridges himself went through a health scare last year, spending more than a month in the hospital dealing with the consequences of septic shock, he said.

“Just came out of nowhere,” he said in a phone interview. “I’m slowly rebuilding from that.”

Bridges lives in an apartment in Chesterfield County, but he requires round-the-clock care, and it’s been a particular challenge to arrange caregiving for himself.

“There’s just a shortage of caregivers that makes it difficult for individuals trying to live as independently as possible in the community,” he said. “I can’t imagine anyone wanting to be institutionalized, whatever their disability is.”

Bridges’ life for the past 35 years has been overcoming one impediment after another. Among other things, he finished a graduate degree in health administration in what was one of the first online education programs in the country. He also loves cats, strategic board games and making an annual football trip to Blacksburg to watch his beloved Hokies.

“Perhaps most importantly,” Squires wrote, “Don embraced a new normal without bitterness and despair.”

Besides bringing readers up-to-date on Bridges and those who have cared for him over the years, Squires also writes of advancements in the treatment of individuals with paralysis.

Squires, who plans to donate a majority of the proceeds from the book to Bridges’ trust fund for his care, hopes the book “comes across as positive and inspirational.”

Bridges believes it does.

“I think I got my point across,” he said, “which is don’t give up and keep persevering.”