Invasive ant species found in Prince George County

An
invasive ant species known for venomous stings has been detected in Prince George County.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed a sample of insects found on a farm in the northwestern part of the county in October are red imported fire ants, according to a Thursday statement from Prince George County. Other colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College, the county said.
The species is native to South America and was introduced to the U.S. in the 1930s or 1940s, according to the USDA. The insects can attack and cause painful
stings on humans, pets and livestock.
The first fire ants in Virginia were reported in 1989. Since 2009, several counties along the North Carolina border, as well as York and James City counties, have restricted the transport of plants, soil and equipment to stop the
spread of the insects.
Those who find the ants are asked to not disturb the insects or mounds and to call the Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services at (804) 786-3515.
INLIGHT RICHMOND
Friday and Saturday
Maybe you earned your first red card on Bryan Park’s many soccer pitches. Or you argued with a stranger about why you refuse to call “disc golf” by the name “Frolf.” Regardless, Bryan Park is the backdrop for events as impactful as Gabriel’s Rebellion and as personal as going birding with our besties. 1708 Gallery’s 15th annual InLight shines a spotlight on a range of events, as artists display works and projects tapping into the park’s rich history and themes. Curated by Tiffany Barber and Wesley Taylor. Food, beer, cider and wine trucks will be on-site. 7-11 p.m. 4308 Hermitage Road. (Use Bellevue entrance or park at 4202 Hermitage Road and take TukTuk shuttles to venue.) Free admission; pay as you go.
2017, JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
'CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS'
Through Dec. 18
Charlie Brown, Clara, Tiny Tim and other familiar holiday characters walk into a bar — all grown up, thirsty for a drink or two, and ready to share a story with the barkeep. That’s the intriguing premise behind the Richmond Triangle Players’ LOL-worthy parody. You know who won’t be there? John McClane. Because “Die Hard” is NOT a Christmas movie. Directed by Axle Burtness. Times vary. 1300 Altamont Ave. From $10. (804) 346-8113 or
THE LONE BELLOW
Saturday
The Nashville, Tenn.-based folk-pop trio brings infectious three-part harmonies and a knack for putting on banger live shows to The National. Credits include “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Late Show with David Letterman.” All ages. 8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. $25. (804) 612-1900 or
VA COMICON
Saturday
Seeking that elusive Mr. Mime card to complete your Pokémon set? Looking for the right author-mentor to help dial in your “Sailor Moon” fan-fiction? Or simply have a spot-on, homemade Iron Man suit you want to show off as if you’re on the runway at New York Fashion Week? Come mix and mingle at Richmond Raceway, where you can easily make your fantasy a reality — and maybe even score a couple of bucks in one of the costume contests. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $12.
2014, JOE MAHONEY/times-dispatch
'MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET'
Friday-Dec. 31
If there’s a city that needs a miracle to break in its favor, Buffalo, N.Y., is certainly among the most deserving. The city of broken tables and shattered Super Bowl dreams is the home of the Nowak family, who gather for the holidays in their modest home surrounded by the glow of a decades-old legend in the latest Swift Creek Mill Theatre production. As the story goes, Grandpa met the Virgin Mary on Christmas Eve — prompting the construction of a 20-foot memorial. As you might guess, it turns out there’s more to the story. And, like any good dinner theater feature, “Miracle on South Division Street” nails the recipe for the Buffalo homage: Kielbasa and peppers are on the menu. Times vary (with dining preceding the show by two hours). 17401 Route 1, South Chesterfield. $25-$49. (804) 748-5203 or
Kieran Rundle
VIRGINIA OPERA: 'THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE'
Friday & Sunday
Virginia Opera presents the family-friendly, musically packed "The Pirates of Penzance" where a young apprentice pirate is about to be released from his required service on his twenty-first birthday...until he falls in love. 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $25 and up. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St.
Colleen Curran