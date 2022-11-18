Invasive ant species found in Prince George County

An invasive ant species known for venomous stings has been detected in Prince George County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed a sample of insects found on a farm in the northwestern part of the county in October are red imported fire ants, according to a Thursday statement from Prince George County. Other colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College, the county said.

The species is native to South America and was introduced to the U.S. in the 1930s or 1940s, according to the USDA. The insects can attack and cause painful stings on humans, pets and livestock.

The first fire ants in Virginia were reported in 1989. Since 2009, several counties along the North Carolina border, as well as York and James City counties, have restricted the transport of plants, soil and equipment to stop the spread of the insects.