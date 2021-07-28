Investigation finds no evidence Stoney illegally awarded contract for Confederate statue removal

Martin said it’s still debatable whether Stoney’s administration violated procurement rules or the state’s recently amended law on war memorials, which allowed localities to take them down effective July 1, 2020.

City officials argued that it hurried the removal of the statues in July because of a state of emergency, as protesters had toppled several other monuments in June.

The city began taking down the statues July 1 without a vote by the City Council, which is required under the state law.

Martin said he would not consider any charges based on those alleged violations, however, since the scope of his investigation was focused on public corruption. He said pursuing the mayor on charges outside of that would be “a misuse of resources” because the removal of the monuments was imminent. In June 2020, all nine members of the council had said they supported removing the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.