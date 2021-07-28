Investigation finds no evidence Stoney illegally awarded contract for Confederate statue removal

A special prosecutor investigating Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says authorities have found no evidence of public corruption in his administration’s awarding of a $1.8 million contract for the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments last year.
About 11 months after the Richmond Circuit Court assigned him to the case, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Martin announced Wednesday that he will not seek charges against Stoney.
“It’s over,” Martin said of the investigation during a phone interview Wednesday night.
Stoney’s personal attorney, Jeff Breit, said the mayor was pleased with the announcement.
“This is exactly what we said in July 2020; that there was no evidence of anything. The mayor had nothing do with the choice of this contractor.”
The investigation centered on the city hiring NAH LLC for the job, and whether the no-bid contract was awarded to the company based on personal connections to one of the mayor’s political donors. The company, created 10 days before the work to remove the statues began last July, is linked to Team Henry Enterprises.
Devon Henry, the owner of the Newport News-based contracting firm, has donated $4,000 to Stoney’s campaign and political action committee since 2016.
In a news release announcing the decision, Martin said the investigation, conducted by the Virginia State Police, “did not reveal anything criminal regarding the awarding of the contract.”
Martin said Stoney did not recommend Team Henry for the job, but that another city employee — whom Martin declined to identify — had suggested the company.
Martin confirmed the administration’s account about several other firms declining the city’s job offer, citing personal objections or concerns about safety risks and threats that could arise if they were involved in taking down the monuments.
“The city’s diligent pursuit of other contractors does not support an allegation that the mayor improperly sent this city business to his campaign donor,” Martin said in the release.
Former City Councilwoman Kim Gray, whom Stoney defeated in the mayoral election last year, called for the investigation a month after the statues were removed, saying that the situation raised “troubling questions.”
Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin declined to investigate, citing a $250 donation Henry had made to her husband’s state Senate campaign nearly a decade ago. McEachin later asked the Circuit Court to assign a special prosecutor after Gray continued pushing for action.
Martin said the concealment of the contractor’s identity and the high-value contract raised suspicion, but that neither constituted criminal action.
“The utter lack of competition involved here is very likely to have driven up the price,” Martin said in his statement. “Certainly the $1.8 million included a substantial profit to the contractor. Taking a profit ... in a transaction with a government entity is not, however, criminal.”
Martin said it’s still debatable whether Stoney’s administration violated procurement rules or the state’s recently amended law on war memorials, which allowed localities to take them down effective July 1, 2020.
City officials argued that it hurried the removal of the statues in July because of a state of emergency, as protesters had toppled several other monuments in June.
The city began taking down the statues July 1 without a vote by the City Council, which is required under the state law.
Martin said he would not consider any charges based on those alleged violations, however, since the scope of his investigation was focused on public corruption. He said pursuing the mayor on charges outside of that would be “a misuse of resources” because the removal of the monuments was imminent. In June 2020, all nine members of the council had said they supported removing the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
In his release and in the interview Wednesday, Martin said he hopes the public will not see his decision as politically motivated, highlighting that he is an elected Republican official in Augusta and has no ties to Stoney, a Democrat.
“The tenor of last summer’s protests and the vulgar vandalism of the monuments saddened me,” said Martin, a former Richmond prosecutor who moved to Augusta in 2014. “My decision may be unpopular among many, but it is based on our best effort to investigate this matter, and my sincerest desire to exercise my discretion appropriately.”
(804) 649-6178