Attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno have begun to offer defenses of their clients in court or public statements. Some have said their clients played only a minor role in holding Otieno to the floor at the state mental hospital where he died earlier this month. One says his client only worked to secure leg irons on Otieno. Another says his client was trying to make sure Otieno could breathe. Attorneys for the family are pushing back against those statements, calling them excuses for excessive force. Ten people have been charged in Otieno's death, and a state police investigation is ongoing.