The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Irvo Otieno's funeral in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.
Otieno, 28, of Henrico County, died at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County on March 6. Seven Henrico deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder.
The funeral service is planned for 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 6201 Iron Bridge Road North. A live stream of the service will appear above.
Sharpton also spoke at the Feb. 1 funeral service of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died after he was beaten by Memphis police.
Irvo Otieno: Continuing coverage
Irvo Otieno died March 6 at Central State Hospital. Seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder. This is continuing coverage of the case from The Times-Dispatch.
Virginia State Police is investigating the in-custody death of a patient/inmate at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County who died after being brought to the facility by Henrico County sheriff's deputies.
The family of Ivor Otieno are seeking answers on how he died at Central State Hospital.
Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies were charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in last week’s death of a 28-year-old mental health pat…
Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies held down a mental patient on the floor for 12 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed, eventually "smothering him to death," a Dinwiddie prosecutor said Wednesday.
Seven Henrico County deputies were charged Tuesday in Irvo Otieno's death, which occurred during the intake process at a Virginia mental healt…
They were arrested Thursday and taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County.
“I want to assure the public that I am conducting a review of what happened in the Henrico jail," Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said.
Dinwiddie County's chief prosecutor plans to release Central State Hospital security video that she says shows seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies holding down Irvo Otieno for 12 minutes until he died
He says Virginia's behavioral health system is "overwhelmed with in-crisis moments," while "lacking in pre-crisis services."
Attorneys for two of the 10 Henrico sheriff's deputies and Central State Hospital technicians collectively charged in the death of mental patient Irvo N. Otieno filed court motions Monday asking a judge to bar the public release of any evidence in the case
A surveillance camera captured Irvo Otieno at Central State Hospital on March 6. Ten people have been charged in his death.
Caleb Kershner, defense attorney for Randy Boyer, one of seven charged Henrico deputies, talks of the case.
An attorney for one of the Henrico County sheriff's deputies charged with killing Central State Hospital patient Irvo Otieno said the release of a video from the intake area showing the death will make it challenging to find an impartial jury.
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what hap…
Central State Hospital security camera footage taken on March 6 shows a handcuffed and shackled Irvo Otieno, 28, being pushed to the ground and restrained, then medical workers trying to revive him unsuccessfully.
A large group of sheriff’s deputies and employees of Central State Hospital pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless a…
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
Attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno have begun to offer defenses of their clients in court or public statements. Some have said their clients played only a minor role in holding Otieno to the floor at the state mental hospital where he died earlier this month. One says his client only worked to secure leg irons on Otieno. Another says his client was trying to make sure Otieno could breathe. Attorneys for the family are pushing back against those statements, calling them excuses for excessive force. Ten people have been charged in Otieno's death, and a state police investigation is ongoing.
Security camera footage from the Henrico County Jail shows deputies pulling Irvo Otieno from his holding cell on March 6.
The seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees that were charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death of Irvo Otieno have been released from the Meherrin River Regional Jail after posting bond.
Senate Democrats want to boost funding for mental health programs above the $135 million proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Advocates for appropriate responses to people in mental health crisis say Virginia has made progress but it's been far too slow.
Sharpton's National Action Network civil rights organization announced the plans over the weekend.
The Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, where a report from the autopsy in Irvo Otieno’s case awaits to be finalized, has been saddled with a backlog of cases, hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis.