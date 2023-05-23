Irvo Otieno’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a town hall at Virginia Union University in support of Black mental health, calling for action to prevent harm to people of color who are going through mental health crises.

"We cannot keep treating mental issues like criminal issues when it comes to Black and brown people," Crump said during his opening statement on Wednesday night. "Our brothers and sisters who have mental health illness are worth of dignity and respect too."

More than 100 people attended the event in the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center for the approximately two-hour town hall.

"Brother Irvo was not treated as a human being, " said Denisha Potts of the Chesterfield NAACP, sitting at a table against a huge screen with the word "CIVIL" lit up in the background.

Potts questioned why Otieno was not treated as a patient once he arrived at Central State Hospital, where he died. Potts said it is standard procedure that, once a prisoner is brought to a hospital to be admitted, the person is examined by medical personnel, who take legal custody of the prisoner.

"That did not happen," Potts said, commenting on video that showed Otieno in an intake room as he was being restrained by 10 deputies and hospital workers. "I did not see a nurse until the end."

Otieno's mother, Caroline Ouko, at one point shook her her as one of the panelists recalled how Ouko was denied the chance to provide medicine to her son.

The Otieno family has said that the 28-year-old rapper died because law enforcement officials are not properly trained to distinguish between people under mental duress and criminals.

"You can look at somebody and see a physical injury, but can't look at them and see an emotional injury or a mental health injury," said James Harris, of the Richmond-based Men to Heal organization. "Those things are issues, especially when the police or anybody else arrives on the scene."

"It doesn't take a nurse or a doctor to see someone in need of help and compassion," said Esther Thomas, Otieno's cousin, who is herself a registered nurse. "Advocacy from the family is everything, especially when someone cannot speak for themselves."

The panel included Potts, Harris, Thomas, Joanne Oport of Africans For Mental Health, Lawrence West of Black Lives Matter RVA and Monica Hutchinson, the vice president of the Henrico County NAACP.

Wednesday’s event — “Justice for Irvo Otieno Townhall: Advocating for Black Mental Health in Our Communities and Policy”— provided further discussion on how communities can better support those in crisis.

Otieno died March 6 at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. His death reignited conversations about how the criminal justice system handles people with mental health issues, particularly within Black communities.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Otieno’s family detailed his struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder. On March 3, his mother reached out for help when she saw him having a mental health crisis.

Otieno was transported to Parham Doctor’s Hospital, but was taken by Henrico police later that day to Henrico Jail after officers said he became physically aggressive. Otieno remained in jail through the weekend without his medication.

Henrico sheriff’s deputies transferred Otieno to Central State on March 6. A video from an intake room showed several people piled on top of him. Otieno "fell unconscious" and could not be revived.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Otieno's death a homicide by asphyxiation. Seven deputies and three Central State workers have been charged in his death.

In the months since Otieno’s death, family, friends, advocacy groups, attorneys, and local and state officials have continually pushed for mental health reform. National voices like the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke out against stigmatizing mental illness.

“We're here today because of all of us have some mentally ill challenges in our family, and this is not how you treat people,” Sharpton said while delivering Otieno’s eulogy March 29. “The disgrace was not that Irvo had mental illness. The disgrace is how you treated Irvo.”