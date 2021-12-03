Islamic Center of Richmond holding open house to educate community about Islam

The Islamic Center of Richmond is hosting a Mosque Open House on Saturday to educate people of all backgrounds about Islam.

"The purpose of the open houses is to address the increase in Islamophobia and to provide an opportunity for the neighbors to get acquainted with Muslim neighbors while at the same time deepening their understanding of the Islamic faith," read a press release about the event, organized by two groups, GainPeace and the Islamic Center of Richmond.

GainPeace is a national Islamic organization that conducts educational forums and provides literature to learn the facts about Islam.

“Muslims are opening the doors of our mosques to our neighbors to provide them with an opportunity to get to know the Muslim community,” GainPeace Director Dr. Sabeel Ahmed said. “The current political climate has created an environment of mistrust, and also a curiosity in public to learn more about Islam and these mosque open houses will educate them and take any questions on Islam.

"The open house will also create opportunities to form alliances between the Muslim-Americans and their neighbors to better the community."