'It definitely takes a village': Hanover COVID-19 vaccinations up 40% in two weeks

"We were finding that a lot of seniors — we were just missing them," Taylor said.

The residents weren't getting or seeing emails from county or health department staff workers, or when those workers would call residents directly, the residents wouldn't answer the phone because they didn't recognize the numbers.

Taylor said it became clear that the county needed a way to field calls from residents.

"It's not working ... if we call them," he said, so residents or their loved ones have been asked to reach out to the call center directly to get on a schedule.

"That's worked really well," Taylor said. "[Residents] don't have to wait for us to call."

The vaccination clinic, located at located at 140 Junction Drive in Ashland, is open Monday through Friday. The daily goal is 1,000 vaccinations, though more can be administered if there are more vaccine doses available, county officials say. Overall, the goal is to fully vaccinate 61,600 people — 70% of the county's adult population.