'It’s a long time coming': At seed exchanges, in parks and in supply shops, Richmonders celebrate Day 1 of legalized recreational marijuana

It’s just the beginning of what will be a yearslong process. Legal sales in Virginia won’t kick off until at least 2024, leaving recreational users three avenues to procure marijuana: the illicit market or illegal imports, gifts from other adults, and the harvest of their own plants.

Medical marijuana users will continue to have access to the state’s dispensaries.

Your CBD owner Jennifer Elliot described significant enthusiasm during the seed distribution event Thursday. The event was supposed to start at noon, but a line had already begun to form by 8:30 a.m.

Due to the size of the event, an official for the shopping center’s property management company began directing people away from the premises, telling them to wait in their vehicles for their turn to pick up seeds. Henrico County police were present to help with crowd control.

Elliot said the store was handing out six seeds per person, all legally donated seeds.

“I think that Virginia has stepped up and that we’re going in the right direction,” Elliot said. “Our goal here is to make sure people that need it have access.”