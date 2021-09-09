'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': An 1890 time capsule under Lee statue to be removed - once crew members find it

Workers have already moved 3,000 pounds of stone, cutting two blocks from the base’s corner and picking them up with a forklift. The words “Black and brown unity” has been spray painted where the granite stones were cut.

A Connecticut-based company, Summit Masonry & Building Restoration, is working to excavate the capsule. Summit also removed the other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

If the time capsule is discovered, it will be taken to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for opening. But Brumfield estimates there’s a 90% chance its contents have been ruined by water seeping into the box.

One worker used a saw to cut a hole into one of the blocks for the placement of the new time capsule, whose contents were recently announced by Northam’s office and includes articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale designed a 12 by 6 by 6 stainless steel box to house the artifacts. The box was sealed with silicone and pumped with argon to prevent water and air damage. The new time capsule will go where the old one is believed to exist.

If the pedestal is eventually removed and a new statue or work of art is placed in the circle, the capsule will be buried underground at that location, said Tori Noles Feyrer, a member of the governor’s staff.