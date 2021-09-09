'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': An 1890 time capsule under Lee statue to be removed - once crew members find it

After three hours of work Thursday morning, a masonry crew has not found a time capsule believed to exist under the Robert E. Lee statue’s pedestal.
The workers are continuing to examine the stones’ contents and are preparing to place a new time capsule in the north east corner of the 40-foot pedestal. The statue of Lee, which was unveiled in 1890 and sat on top of the pedestal, was removed Wednesday morning.
There is scant evidence suggesting workers placed a time capsule under the pedestal in 1887, but there’s no guarantee it’s there. The only evidence of its existence is a newspaper article and an X-ray revealing a void in the stone. But the statue’s blueprints don’t show it.
Workers reached the void Thursday morning, but apparently the capsule is not in that particular void, said Clark Mercer, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff.
“It’s not the void they hoped it would be,” Mercer said.
The void apparently was used to help place the stone in 1887, which was the first piece of the stone work on the monument. The rest of the pedestal was constructed around it.
There’s still a chance the capsule is lower in the stone or underground, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the capsule’s history.
Workers have already moved 3,000 pounds of stone, cutting two blocks from the base’s corner and picking them up with a forklift. The words “Black and brown unity” has been spray painted where the granite stones were cut.
A Connecticut-based company, Summit Masonry & Building Restoration, is working to excavate the capsule. Summit also removed the other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.
If the time capsule is discovered, it will be taken to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for opening. But Brumfield estimates there’s a 90% chance its contents have been ruined by water seeping into the box.
One worker used a saw to cut a hole into one of the blocks for the placement of the new time capsule, whose contents were recently announced by Northam’s office and includes articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale designed a 12 by 6 by 6 stainless steel box to house the artifacts. The box was sealed with silicone and pumped with argon to prevent water and air damage. The new time capsule will go where the old one is believed to exist.
If the pedestal is eventually removed and a new statue or work of art is placed in the circle, the capsule will be buried underground at that location, said Tori Noles Feyrer, a member of the governor’s staff.
