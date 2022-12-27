It starts with a hug or a fist bump: Betty Jo Hayes integral to Hanover Food Pantry Moments of Hope

Food pantries are often a critical lifeline for hundreds of people in communities where they operate. The work behind keeping them going can be grueling — between organizing scores of volunteers, sourcing food from hundreds of donors and keeping the tight weekly distribution schedule.

It takes tireless effort from the people involved to keep food pantries running smoothly. For Hanover-based Moments of Hope’s food pantry, that person has been Betty Jo Hayes. Her relentless energy and love for the pantry’s guests have kept it running for the past seven years.

“Last week someone was outside and didn’t have gloves. [Hayes] took the gloves off of her hands and gave them to that person so they would have gloves,” said Hanover resident and Mo Hope volunteer Faye Coppage. “I’ve seen someone say ‘oh I love your shirt.’ She literally gave someone the shirt off her back. I’ve seen this every week.”

“There are no limits to what she will do for people,” Coppage said.

Mo Hope operates a food pantry, hosts weekly community outreach events, runs an emergency shelter program and does homeless outreach with camp visits. It’s primary event is the weekly Saturday Servings at Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center. They distribute food to feed families for two to three days and offer other services, like bike repairs and health screenings.

The food pantry at 13400 Hanover Courthouse Road serves between 250 and 300 people per week, much of it on the back of Hayes’ effort. She puts about 1,000 miles on the Mo Hope van every week. She travels to places like Montpelier to pick up fresh eggs, then Louisa for farm-grown vegetables, before meeting individual food donors across central Virginia.

Her real talents for pushing the food pantry’s mission go far beyond what can be written in a job description.

“For her it truly is a seven-day a week job. I’ve never met anybody like her,” Coppage said.

One attribute that makes Hayes a great manager is the way she’s able to keep tabs on the entire community of guests that come to Mo Hope.

“She knows people and learns people. She knows their family and their needs,” Coppage said. “If someone is going through chemo and having a hard time eating, she’ll try to make sure they’re getting the food that they can eat. She just knows people.”

Hayes says often it starts with just a hug or a fist bump.

“A hug goes a long way. Lot of times once you have established physical contact where they have allowed you to hug their neck or they have given you a fist bump, or stand beside and jab you with their elbow, it establishes trust,” Hayes said.

About one-in-four people who visit the pantry are homeless. A much larger portion of people can afford to have a place to live but still struggle with necessities like groceries and toiletries.

A large chunk of those who are not homeless are elderly, with the responsibility of caring for their children or grandchildren. Hayes keeps track of all of the guests to know, for instance, how many people are relying on one person for food or basic necessities, so Mo Hope can ensure everyone has the things they need.

Many of the pantry’s homeless guests lack basic paperwork like government identification or a physical address. Many of those guests, who often struggle with mental health problems, can’t apply for a job or housing without either of those two things. Hayes makes it her mission to either take them to the DMV, work with local counties, or contact their families to make sure people have those needs met.

“A lot of times they have burnt family bridges so bad that their family does not want them back home, but they still want them to have health,” Hayes said. “They will meet with me at the DMV to get me a birth certificate, which is often the first step to getting them an ID.”

That process is sometimes tricky when the family has lost the paperwork or a family can’t be located. Still, Hayes says there’s only been one person in her seven years that she couldn’t get an ID for. It takes a lot of legwork and follow-through.

“I have a forceful personality. If I need you to meet me somewhere at 2 o’clock so that we can get paperwork straightened out, I need you there,” Hayes said. “I’m going to do what I say, I need you to do what you say. Trust is important, because once that trust gets broken you have to start all over again.”

Hayes first got involved with Mo Hope when she accompanied her mom to volunteer at Saturday Servings several years ago. At first she was worried about her mom spending time around the guests, but that fear quickly melted away.

“It took one 45-minute service, and I knew that this is what I was going to do,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of misconceptions that these people don’t want to do better, but people don’t know about their lives. Now I haven’t missed a Saturday Serving in seven years.”

Hayes says the Mo Hope food pantry’s mission is now focused on getting back to where it was before COVID. Guests often used to arrive hours early for their 15 minute shopping appointments at the pantry. They arrived early, so they could hang out with the guests and volunteers, either talking or playing checkers and sometimes having their own bible studies. That aspect of community took a huge hit when the pandemic pushed people apart physically.

Mo Hope switched to a drive-thru model giving out bagged meals, instead of hot meals, to make sure people got what they needed. Community is now slowly returning, having had some sit-down meals.

Hayes it hopeful that things will get back to where they were by the end of spring.

“Not everybody gets a job that they get to love every day,” Hayes said. “I’m very fortunate because I get to see things that people miss every day.”