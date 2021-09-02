'It'll be nice to not have Lee looking down on us anymore.' Residents and activists are eager to see Lee removed.

DeShaun Davis was still half-asleep Thursday morning when he saw that the Supreme Court of Virginia had ruled that the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue could come down.

He jumped out of bed to come to the statue, where he and countless others have frequently gathered over the last 16 months, holding space and protesting for racial justice, prompting local and state government officials to call for the removal of all the Confederate statues and monuments in Richmond.

"I immediately started my day because I already knew what was going to happen. People were going to be out here," said Davis, 30. "You can feel the energy. It's a nice day out. It's divine timing."

More than a year after thousands took to the streets for nearly 100 days of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, only a handful of people came to the Lee statue after the court published the opinion denying an appeal of Gov. Ralph Northam's order to remove the state-owned monument.

The state Department of General Services announced Thursday that it would being "moving swiftly" to remove statue of Lee on his horse, which stands over 60 feet tall and weighs 12 tons. The department did not provide a timeline for the removal, but said the schedule along with details about how people can watch it would be announced soon.