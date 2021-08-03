'It's about giving back and building community': National Night Out observed in Richmond

During Tuesday’s 38th annual National Night Out, Richmond officials focused on increasing public health awareness.

While attending the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association’s event at Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and reducing crime within neighborhoods. He added that it’s important for residents to have a good relationship with the police.

“It’s not just about policing,” Stoney said. “That’s not the answer to everything. But it’s about giving back and building community. But also we know it’s a two-way street. We need our community engaged with our police department as well. And that’s why we’re out here tonight.”

In response to the distrust some communities are feeling toward police both nationwide and in Richmond, Stoney said events like National Night Out can be a way to help bridge the gap.

“It has to be more than just a show, though, right?” Stoney said in an interview.

“Yes, I like the moon bounces. I like when the kids get out. We get to hand out material to them. But this has to be [a] 365-day-a-year, seven-day-a-week sort of job when it comes to building community.”