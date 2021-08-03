'It's about giving back and building community': National Night Out observed in Richmond

During Tuesday’s 38th annual National Night Out, Richmond officials focused on increasing public health awareness.
While attending the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association’s event at Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and reducing crime within neighborhoods. He added that it’s important for residents to have a good relationship with the police.
“It’s not just about policing,” Stoney said. “That’s not the answer to everything. But it’s about giving back and building community. But also we know it’s a two-way street. We need our community engaged with our police department as well. And that’s why we’re out here tonight.”
In response to the distrust some communities are feeling toward police both nationwide and in Richmond, Stoney said events like National Night Out can be a way to help bridge the gap.
“It has to be more than just a show, though, right?” Stoney said in an interview.
“Yes, I like the moon bounces. I like when the kids get out. We get to hand out material to them. But this has to be [a] 365-day-a-year, seven-day-a-week sort of job when it comes to building community.”
Also in attendance at the South Side event were Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith, Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving and Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
According to a Richmond Police Department spokesperson, there were about three dozen National Night Out events happening across the city. The event at Satellite had several activities and tents for attendees to choose from, including free haircuts and a vaccine pop-up van from the Virginia Department of Health.
Marsha Edwards, a South Side resident and owner of Rise Above hair salon, said her business decided to offer free haircuts as a way to give back to the community. She has been attending National Night Out events for 20 years and said it’s a good way for people within the community to get the resources they need.
