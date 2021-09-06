'It's all about community': Sandston celebrates 100 years and counting

Alice Baldwin is a "Sandston girl" through and through.
The 93-year-old member of the Founder's Club has witnessed nearly all of the community's 100-year history, though she now lives in Highland Springs, a neighboring area in eastern Henrico County.
Baldwin was born on Raines Avenue in 1928, just seven years after Oliver Sands began selling some 200 homes originally built for those who had worked in a gunpowder plant during World War I. Sands, for whom the community was named, had bought the homes from the federal government after it dismantled the plant, and then marketed the suburban hamlet to families.
"Everybody knew everybody," Baldwin said at the community's centennial celebration on Labor Day. It began with a parade and continued with a block party in the park near Baldwin's childhood home.
She grew up on Confederate Avenue. There were five girls on the block who were the same age. They grew up together, she said, and went to grade school and nearby Highland Springs High School. Four of them went on to what is now James Madison University together.
"We couldn't stand to part," she said. "We were Sandston girls."
It remains a close-knit community, though it's larger than Baldwin remembers. Today, Sandston is best known as the home of Richmond International Airport.
June Baldwin, Alice's sister by marriage, said the community's close-knit nature is "the key to Sandston." Those who grew up there have a bond, she said. In fact, her best friend is a woman who was her fourth-grade classmate.
Her grandfather was recruited to the community by another of its founders, J.B. Finley. Looking for businesses to come to Sandston, Finley had visited West Virginia, where June Baldwin's ancestors lived. Finley persuaded her grandfather to visit Sandston, and then to stay and to open a general store.
Uncle Billy, the name by which everyone in town knew her grandfather, ran the general store for decades at the corner of Williamsburg Road and Wilson Way. A real estate agency now stands in its place.
Many who grew up in Sandston trace their family origins to these early efforts of Sands and Finely to expand the community, June Baldwin said.
Their children and their children's children stayed.
"It's refreshing to me," she said, "that here, this little town can come together and celebrate something like this."
Lindsey Fox, who also grew up in Sandston, is now raising her two children there. Monday's parade was her 8-month-old's first ever, the young mother said.
"It's all about community," she said of Sandston. The family plans to stay and carry on its traditions.
