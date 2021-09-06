'It's all about community': Sandston celebrates 100 years and counting

June Baldwin, Alice's sister by marriage, said the community's close-knit nature is "the key to Sandston." Those who grew up there have a bond, she said. In fact, her best friend is a woman who was her fourth-grade classmate.

Her grandfather was recruited to the community by another of its founders, J.B. Finley. Looking for businesses to come to Sandston, Finley had visited West Virginia, where June Baldwin's ancestors lived. Finley persuaded her grandfather to visit Sandston, and then to stay and to open a general store.

Uncle Billy, the name by which everyone in town knew her grandfather, ran the general store for decades at the corner of Williamsburg Road and Wilson Way. A real estate agency now stands in its place.

Many who grew up in Sandston trace their family origins to these early efforts of Sands and Finely to expand the community, June Baldwin said.

Their children and their children's children stayed.

"It's refreshing to me," she said, "that here, this little town can come together and celebrate something like this."

Lindsey Fox, who also grew up in Sandston, is now raising her two children there. Monday's parade was her 8-month-old's first ever, the young mother said.

"It's all about community," she said of Sandston. The family plans to stay and carry on its traditions.