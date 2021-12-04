'It's all been open hearts and minds': Islamic Center of Richmond holds first open house

There were so many people trying on hijabs and having henna painted on them that Sara Amodi didn't have time to visit the other exhibits at the Islamic Center of Richmond's first open house on Saturday.
Two years after the opening of the mosque on Hungary Road in Henrico County, the Islamic congregation welcomed visitors to introduce neighbors to their faith community. Event organizers estimated that approximately 500 people came.
"I personally feel like this is a great way to educate people about Islam," said Amodi, 33, a member of the mosque who volunteered to explain the purpose of hijabs and draw temporary henna tattoos on visitors. "Everyone's been so kind and respectful. They've been so thankful that we're doing this."
The Islamic Center of Richmond organized the event Saturday in conjunction with Gain Peace, a Chicago-based nonprofit that works with mosques around the country to coordinate public outreach events.
The event featured a presentation by Sabeel Ahmed, the nonprofit's director, a demonstration of typical communal prayer services and myriad exhibits inside the mosque featuring religious artifacts, posters of contemporary Muslim scholars, activists and athletes and information about the role of women in Islam, sharia law and the five pillars of Islam.
"We want to make sure that we connect with our neighbors to build bridges and work with this wonderful community so we can establish better societies," Ahmed said. "When people don't know each other, there's always a fear of the unknown. That may create hate, discrimination and sometimes violence."
"We want to make sure that ... we can work together to eradicate the ills of society and bring the goodness that God wants us to share with people."
Throughout the afternoon, Ahmed answered visitors' questions, sometimes citing chapter and verse of the the Quran, the Muslim holy book, or drawing parallels to other religions and faith traditions.
Does the Quran instruct Muslim adherents to use violence to convert nonbelievers? There are no passages like that, but there are others that say all people have the freedom to choose whether to follow God, he said.
Why do women need to wear a hijab? And why are they segregated from men in the mosque? Modesty, chastity, comfort and tradition, he explained.
Ahmed, 33, who grew up in Chicago and has lived in Richmond for more than a decade, said she personally chooses to wear a hijab and wear modest clothing everyday. She said that's her choice based on her religious beliefs, but that she does not force it on her 11-year-old daughter.
"Oftentimes it's mistaken that women are oppressed and forced to wear the hijab. But it's my choice," she said. "God also commands that men must lower their gaze [at women] ."
Outside in a white tent in the center's parking lot is where visitors could try on hijbas, get henna tattoos and grab plates full of rice, lentils, hummus and naan bread -- a meal similar to what the mosque serves congregants after evening prayers and the breaking of the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
"Today was the day anyone who has never been to a mosque before could come and experience the environment, culture, tradition and religion here," said Salman Lateef, a volunteer organizer with the Islamic Center of Richmond.
Sam Treakle, who lives near the mosque, was curious to visit Saturday after watching the house of worship rise slowly over the last few years and receiving an invitation in his mailbox.
Treakle, 27, said it was his first time ever entering a mosque.
"I appreciate how accepting they've been. No one has come at us with any negativity or stigma," he said. "It's all been open hearts and minds. They've been happy to answer any questions we have."
"This has been really awesome and well put together."
Treakle said he does not follow a specific religion, but felt it was important to visit with his wife and two young children, so that all of them could get to know their neighbors and another culture better.
