While people across the country were grappling with a new threat to their lives last year, an old one was captured on video.

The footage of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by the officers sworn to protect him, traveled swiftly around the country. The reaction - pain, rage, disgust - spilled into the streets.

In Richmond, thousands marched or gathered by the Lee Monument for 90 straight days to protest police violence and racism, undeterred by the growing risk of the pandemic.

They came out of fear, out of anger, out of love; they toppled Confederate monuments and pressed officials to topple other monuments to racism. In the past 12 months, streets have been renamed; criminal justice reforms passed; and promises made by elected officials that the work toward a more just society is just beginning.

Yet police responded to the protests with tear gas for those who confronted them - some protesters set fires and broke windows - and for those who were peacefully gathered with their hands up.

"Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction," read the headline on the initial Minneapolis police release about Floyd’s death. Those words weren't false, but they hid the truth. Details matter.

And in the months following his death, official accounts of the fallout here in Richmond were contradicted by eyewitness statements and video, the same community forces that surfaced the truth in Minneapolis and led to criminal convictions for his killer.

Many of the protesters' demands for police reform in Richmond - including defunding the police, dropping all charges against protesters and releasing the names of officers under investigation for use-of-force misconduct - have been unmet.

Mayor Levar Stoney apologized for his department's use of tear gas on peaceful protesters June 1. In a New York Times op-ed posted this week that his political action committee later affixed to an email seeking donations, he said the gas was used unintentionally. His statement contradicts the video and the department's initial statement. And the tear gas didn't stop that night.

The city is forming a civilian review board to look at police misconduct, but the people in charge of the process have said the police chief won't take their calls.

The police department declined our request to talk about the past year, too.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked more than a dozen people - protesters, business owners and others who worked to make a difference - to share their experiences over the past year and consider what they learned, what's changed, and what hasn't.

Floyd one year later: On Monument Avenue, 'What is community? ...Is it the people that just show up?' In the words of Lawrence West is founder of BLM RVA, a community of activists who have occupied the grounds around the Lee statue daily since last summer. As told to the RTD.

Floyd one year later: Jowarnise painted Richmond's walls during protests. Now she looks back at the mental health toll The first of dozens of murals taking over Richmond’s walls this past summer as part of an artist-led project to let silenced voices be heard w…

Floyd one year later: Patricia Hunter-Jordan on Hanover school renamings, seeking equity for students of color Just two months after losing a legal challenge in federal court, the Hanover County NAACP and its supporters saw the county School Board vote …

RELATED STORIES & PHOTOS

Timeline: How the first week of George Floyd protests unfolded in Richmond For more than a week, thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Richmond each night to call for change.