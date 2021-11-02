It's Election Day in Richmond. Here's the latest from the Virginia Department of Elections

11:30 a.m. update:

At an 11 a.m. update from the Virginia Department of Elections, Commissioner Christopher Piper said Henrico County has seen some minor issues, such as one precinct opening 10 minute late because of a medical issue and some scanner machines in another part of the county were briefly jammed and needed to be repaired by a technician.

In Chesterfield County’s Spring Run precinct there was a power outage. Voting continued because all precincts have battery backups, and Dominion Energy was called to restore power. A restoration time was not immediately available.

In Northern Virginia, Loudoun County phones were briefly offline this morning but are now back online.

Elsewhere in Richmond, as of 10:30 a.m., 285 people had cast ballots at Fourth Baptist Church in Church Hill. There was no line.

***

Previous: Virginia’s voters are heading to the polls today Tuesday to choose the state’s next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.