It's Election Day in Richmond. Here's the latest from the Virginia Department of Elections

11:30 a.m. update:
At an 11 a.m. update from the Virginia Department of Elections, Commissioner Christopher Piper said Henrico County has seen some minor issues, such as one precinct opening 10 minute late because of a medical issue and some scanner machines in another part of the county were briefly jammed and needed to be repaired by a technician.
In Chesterfield County’s Spring Run precinct there was a power outage. Voting continued because all precincts have battery backups, and Dominion Energy was called to restore power. A restoration time was not immediately available.
In Northern Virginia, Loudoun County phones were briefly offline this morning but are now back online.
Elsewhere in Richmond, as of 10:30 a.m., 285 people had cast ballots at Fourth Baptist Church in Church Hill. There was no line.
***
Previous: Virginia’s voters are heading to the polls today Tuesday to choose the state’s next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.
While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year’s congressional midterms, it will also serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats’ control of state government.
And in Richmond, voters decide whether to permit a casino in the city.
After the polls close Tuesday night, area residents will know whether a planned casino with a 250-room resort hotel can rise along I-95 next to the Philip Morris factory in South Richmond.
Through Sunday, a total of 1.14 million Virginians had already voted — 858,646 in person and 283,662 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)
In the city of Richmond, VPAP reported Tuesday morning that 26,099 mail-in ballots were cast.
This story will be update throughout the day.