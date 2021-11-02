 Skip to main content
It's Election Day in Richmond. Here's the latest from the Virginia Department of Elections
It's Election Day in Richmond. Here's the latest from the Virginia Department of Elections

20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_03

First-time election officer Monique Jones hands out stickers to voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

 Eva Russo

11:30 a.m. update:

At an 11 a.m. update from the Virginia Department of Elections, Commissioner Christopher Piper said Henrico County has seen some minor issues, such as one precinct opening 10 minute late because of a medical issue and some scanner machines in another part of the county were briefly jammed and needed to be repaired by a technician.

In Chesterfield County’s Spring Run precinct there was a power outage. Voting continued because all precincts have battery backups, and Dominion Energy was called to restore power. A restoration time was not immediately available.

In Northern Virginia, Loudoun County phones were briefly offline this morning but are now back online.

Elsewhere in Richmond, as of 10:30 a.m., 285 people had cast ballots at Fourth Baptist Church in Church Hill. There was no line.

***

Previous: Virginia’s voters are heading to the polls today Tuesday to choose the state’s next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.

While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year’s congressional midterms, it will also serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats’ control of state government.

And in Richmond, voters decide whether to permit a casino in the city.

After the polls close Tuesday night, area residents will know whether a planned casino with a 250-room resort hotel can rise along I-95 next to the Philip Morris factory in South Richmond.

Through Sunday, a total of 1.14 million Virginians had already voted — 858,646 in person and 283,662 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)

In the city of Richmond, VPAP reported Tuesday morning that 26,099 mail-in ballots were cast.

This story will be update throughout the day.

Breaking News