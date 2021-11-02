It's Election Day in Richmond. Here's the latest: more than 26k mail-in ballots were cast in Richmond

Virginia’s voters are heading to the polls today Tuesday to choose the state’s next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.

While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year’s congressional midterms, it will also serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats’ control of state government.

And in Richmond, voters decide whether to permit a casino in the city.

After the polls close Tuesday night, area residents will know whether a planned casino with a 250-room resort hotel can rise along I-95 next to the Philip Morris factory in South Richmond.

Through Sunday, a total of 1.14 million Virginians had already voted — 858,646 in person and 283,662 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)

In the city of Richmond, VPAP reported Tuesday morning that 26,099 mail-in ballots were cast.