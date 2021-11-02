It's Election Day in Richmond. Live updates throughout the day.

Virginia’s voters headed to the polls in strong numbers Tuesday, according to early turnout numbers shared throughout the day. The big ticket race in the state what the choice for the next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.

While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year’s congressional midterms, it will also serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats’ control of state government.

And in Richmond, voters turned out to decide whether to permit a casino with a 250-room resort hotel can rise along I-95 next to the Philip Morris factory in South Richmond.

Through Monday, a total of 1.16 million Virginians had already voted — 858,717 in person and 303,051 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)

In the city of Richmond, VPAP reported Tuesday morning that 26,099 mail-in ballots were cast, at a rate of 166.2 per 1,000 registered voters, significant lower than the Capital Region’s rate of 217.6 votes per 1,000 – and the lowest in the Richmond region.