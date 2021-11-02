It's Election Day in Richmond: Long lines at one Chesterfield precinct after running out of ballots

More than 100 people stood in line at a voting precinct in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening for more than an hour waiting to vote.
People were lined up on both sides of a hallway inside the building at 13801 Westfield Road, north of Midlothian Turnpike, before they got into the voting area, according to voter Aaron Finch, who waited in line for about 90 minutes. Others were standing outside to get into the building, he said.
The precinct ran out of ballots around 3:30, Finch said elections officials told him. He arrived around 5:15 p.m.
New ballots were sent to the precinct twice, but they had the wrong local candidates on those ballots, Finch said.
The third set of ballots arrived around 6:10 p.m. and were correct.
But then the scanning machines weren’t working, Finch said. Voters slid their paper ballots inside of a locked voting cabinet.
Finch finally got to vote about 6:45 p.m.
"I'm very grateful to be able to vote - of the people, by the people, for the people," Finch said.
Virginia’s voters headed to the polls in strong numbers Tuesday, according to early turnout numbers shared throughout the day. The big ticket race in the state what the choice for the next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.
While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year’s congressional midterms, it will also serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats’ control of state government.
And in Richmond, voters turned out to decide whether to permit a casino with a 250-room resort hotel can rise along I-95 next to the Philip Morris factory in South Richmond.
Through Monday, a total of 1.16 million Virginians had already voted — 858,717 in person and 303,051 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)
In the city of Richmond, VPAP reported Tuesday morning that 26,099 mail-in ballots were cast, at a rate of 166.2 per 1,000 registered voters, significant lower than the Capital Region’s rate of 217.6 votes per 1,000 – and the lowest in the Richmond region.
In a late morning update from the Virginia Department of Elections, Commissioner Christopher Piper reported minor issues early in the day, including in Henrico County where e precinct opened 10 minute late because of a medical issue and some scanner machines in another part of the county were briefly jammed and needed to be repaired by a technician.
In Chesterfield's Spring Run precinct power was out from from about 8:15 a.m. until noon. Voting continued because all precincts have battery backups.
In Richmond, two electronic message signs that usually display safety updates illuminated an obscene message about President Joe Biden. The same message was spotted in at least two locations in the city on Tuesday, but it is unclear if the two are related.
One sign was spotted at 9th and Cary Streets in downtown Richmond and another at the Bryan Park overpass over I-95. A Richmond police spokeswoman said the downtown sign was owned by a "private citizen who was not in violation of a law."
Richmond police referred questions about the other sign to Virginia State Police, whose spokesperson said the Bryan Park sign was removed.
"The trooper spoke to an individual associated with the sign and the sign was removed. The trooper cleared the scene," a VSP spokesperson said offering no other details.