It's Election Day in Richmond: Long lines at one Chesterfield precinct after running out of ballots

More than 100 people stood in line at a voting precinct in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening for more than an hour waiting to vote.

People were lined up on both sides of a hallway inside the building at 13801 Westfield Road, north of Midlothian Turnpike, before they got into the voting area, according to voter Aaron Finch, who waited in line for about 90 minutes. Others were standing outside to get into the building, he said.

The precinct ran out of ballots around 3:30, Finch said elections officials told him. He arrived around 5:15 p.m.

New ballots were sent to the precinct twice, but they had the wrong local candidates on those ballots, Finch said.

The third set of ballots arrived around 6:10 p.m. and were correct.

But then the scanning machines weren’t working, Finch said. Voters slid their paper ballots inside of a locked voting cabinet.

Finch finally got to vote about 6:45 p.m.

"I'm very grateful to be able to vote - of the people, by the people, for the people," Finch said.