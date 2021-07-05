'It's kind of disappointing': Richmond's lifeguard shortage means people have to wait to swim

As children and parents swam at the Battery Park Pool on a warm summer afternoon Monday, Shannon Gamble stood in front of the entrance with her daughter and niece awaiting entry.
Gamble, 47, said her group was told it had to wait at the door because the pool was at maximum capacity. The city of Richmond is experiencing a lifeguard shortage at its seven outdoor public pools, which is resulting in waits like Gamble's.
According to Jerrod Booker, recreational supervisor for the city, 25 people can swim under the watch of one lifeguard. He said the American Red Cross, which accredits Richmond's lifeguards, doesn't set a limit for how many people one lifeguard can look after, but the city does. He added that the lifeguard shortage isn't unique to Richmond.
When Gamble arrived, only two lifeguards were on duty, thus a maximum of 50 people were allowed to swim. Booker said a third lifeguard had been working Monday but had to run out for an emergency. When he returned, capacity would go back up to 75 people.
While Gamble, who lives off Staples Mill Road, appreciates the ability to use the public pools for free, she expressed frustration about the lack of lifeguards. Gamble's 17-year-old niece, Lela Mattingly, shared her aunt's sentiments.
"It's kind of disappointing, for real," Mattingly said.
Inside the facility, about 50 people, ranging from toddlers to adults, frolicked in the pool and splash pad. Dream Lel sat in the pool with her young child dangling off her legs. Lel, 30, said she wouldn't wait outside if the pool was at maximum capacity.
"I'm exclusive. I wouldn't wait," Lel said.
She added that the city should be working to hire high schoolers on summer break for the lifeguard positions.
Booker said that in a typical year, the city recruits lifeguard candidates at various locations including college campuses, high schools and job fairs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected recruiting. He said there are currently about 25-30 lifeguards across the city and the city wants to hire 20 additional guards. Each pool has two or three lifeguards on duty daily, he said. The pools are generally open 1-8 p.m.
A little more than a mile down the road is the Hotchkiss Field Pool on East Brookland Park Boulevard. The pool was practically empty Monday afternoon, with just three people in attendance, including Chris McGainey and his 4-year-old daughter, Ashanti McGainey. The two swam together, with Ashanti hopping between the kiddie and adult pools.
McGainey said he's interested in offering his services to become a lifeguard. The 55-year-old Navy veteran said his time in the armed forces would be beneficial.
"I'd love to give them a hand," said McGainey, who lives near the pool in the Green Park neighborhood.
During a news conference Thursday at the Hotchkiss Field Pool, Mayor Levar Stoney discussed the lifeguard shortage and urged interested applicants to apply.
"Join the corps of lifeguards in the city and ensure our kids have some fun," Stoney said.
Those interested in becoming a lifeguard can find the application online at governmentjobs.com/careers/richmond by searching "Aquatics Temporary Assignment."
