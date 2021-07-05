'It's kind of disappointing': Richmond's lifeguard shortage means people have to wait to swim

As children and parents swam at the Battery Park Pool on a warm summer afternoon Monday, Shannon Gamble stood in front of the entrance with her daughter and niece awaiting entry.

Gamble, 47, said her group was told it had to wait at the door because the pool was at maximum capacity. The city of Richmond is experiencing a lifeguard shortage at its seven outdoor public pools, which is resulting in waits like Gamble's.

According to Jerrod Booker, recreational supervisor for the city, 25 people can swim under the watch of one lifeguard. He said the American Red Cross, which accredits Richmond's lifeguards, doesn't set a limit for how many people one lifeguard can look after, but the city does. He added that the lifeguard shortage isn't unique to Richmond.

When Gamble arrived, only two lifeguards were on duty, thus a maximum of 50 people were allowed to swim. Booker said a third lifeguard had been working Monday but had to run out for an emergency. When he returned, capacity would go back up to 75 people.

While Gamble, who lives off Staples Mill Road, appreciates the ability to use the public pools for free, she expressed frustration about the lack of lifeguards. Gamble's 17-year-old niece, Lela Mattingly, shared her aunt's sentiments.