breaking top story

It's official: One Casino won't be on Richmond ballots this November

At the request of city officials, a Richmond Circuit Court Judge has officially entered an order to remove the casino referendum question from local ballots in this year's election.

The court order comes after Urban One, the national media company behind the One Casino and Resort project that 51% of voters rejected last year, announced that it had asked the city to stop trying to hold the referendum because of legal problems that could arise.

Download PDF Court order cancelling 2022 Richmond casino referendum

Though the court had granted a city request last March to hold the do-over referendum this year, the General Assembly in June passed a new state budget that included an explicit provision that said Richmond could not hold another casino referendum until 2023. The budget language says that a study on the potential impact a casino in Petersburg would have there must also be completed first.

ONE_Render_06.jpg

Urban One’s $565 million casino and resort project (in rendering) was narrowly rejected by Richmond voters last fall.

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins and his mother Cathy Hughes, the founder and chairperson of the company, have said they want the city to hold another referendum in Richmond next year.

Urban One and city officials have said the casino resort could generate approximately $30 million in annual tax revenue for Richmond, though opponents take issue with allowing casino gambling in the city for moral and social reasons, such as an anticipated rise in crime, poverty and addiction.

20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE12

On Election Day, a pedestrian walked by an anti-casino display along West Grace Street by the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond. The city’s referendum for a casino failed with 51% of voters opposed to the project.

“The City stands ready to move the proposed One Casino + Resort forward in 2023," Mayor Levar Stoney's administration said in a media release earlier this month. "This temporary delay will not deter Urban One or the City of Richmond from working together to ensure a bright future for our residents."

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and several Petersburg officials, however, have said they want state lawmakers to amend the state casino law in the upcoming 2023 legislative session to allow a casino referendum there instead.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

0 Comments

