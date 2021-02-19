'It's really about finding the right fit for each kid': Hanover school leaders consider changes to IB program

Changes may be coming for the International Baccalaureate program offered in Hanover County schools, including consolidation from all four high schools into one school - Atlee High - and no more "dabblers," those students who take only one or a few classes within the advanced studies curriculum rather than committing to the full course load that leads to an IB diploma.
The School Board is scheduled to vote March 9 on changes to the IB program, which has been offered in Hanover since 2002.
International Baccalaureate is a rigorous international course of studies that challenges students to think critically across all disciplines, and helps them develop strong, independent research skills. Like other advanced courses, such as AP and dual enrollment classes, IB coursework provides college credits for high school students. Coursework is offered in many subject areas.
IB is different from other college prep courses, namely the widely-used AP curriculum, in how it’s taught. IB places more emphasis on writing and critical thinking – with fewer tests – and requires a college-type research paper as well as some element of community service projects or extracurricular activities. AP, on the other hand, teaches students specific content and then tests students on that content, often through multiple choice tests.
Hanover offers the IB program at all four of its high schools in two ways: Students can work toward an IB diploma, which means they commit to taking the full IB program of studies in grades 11 and 12, which is when students take IB courses.
Or, students can "dabble," as school officials refer to it, by picking just one or a few IB classes rather than going for the full diploma.
This school year, Hanover has 133 diploma candidates, and 347 non-diploma candidates – just over 8% of the county’s 5,732 high school students and nearly 17% of all 11th and 12 graders countywide.
Historically, since the program was introduced in 2002, Hanover has had 891 IB graduates. Those are students who’ve earned IB diplomas.
Each school must be licensed to offer the IB program, at $12,000 per school. Additionally, teachers must be trained to teach the IB curriculum. Hanover's cost this school year for the IB program at four schools is $193,000.
School officials, however, wish to "reimagine" the IB program.
At the Feb. 9 school board meeting, the division's instructional leaders recommended changes that they say will improve the quality of the IB program for diploma students, while also maximizing financial and staffing resources.
The recommendations come from an advanced studies focus group that began in late 2019 and worked through spring 2020 to evaluate all of the county's advanced studies offerings, including advanced placement, IB and dual enrollment classes, as well as more recent programs, like the Advance College Academy, which began in the 2016-17 school year, and CodeRVA, which began in the 2017-18 school year.
Given all of the advanced options for students, coupled with limited financial and staffing resources within the school division, the focus group recommended changes that include:
The IB programs at all four high schools would be consolidated into Atlee High over the next three years, so that starting in the fall of the 2023-24 school year, Atlee would be the only IB site.
Atlee was chosen because it's the only high school without a specialty program, school officials said. Hanover High has the Health and Science Specialty Center, while Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry high schools offer the Advance College Academy. Bus transportation would be provided for students coming from other schools, just like for students who choose any of the other specialty centers outside of their home schools.
Next, there'd be no more "dabbling" - in other words, students can no longer consider a mixed bag of IB courses and others, like AP.
Those who want the IB experience can only choose the diploma track. That also means students would have to apply and be selected to the IB program, though school officials said they haven't yet determined what that process would look like.
But that's another change, because currently there is no application/selection process. Now, interested students declare prior to their junior year that they wish to pursue the IB diploma track for grades 11 and 12, or they choose individual IB classes if they don't want the IB diploma.
Steve Castle, director of curriculum and instruction, explained that when IB first started, the school division had roughly 4,000 more students than it does today. Over the years, the school division worked to provide more advanced opportunities for students - but simultaneously, student enrollment has gone down.
"So now that we've spread ourselves even more thin, we need to...reconsolidate [programs] to give our students that rich experience that they deserve for the IB program," Castle said recently by phone. Plus, part-time students may not be getting the most out of the program if they're only taking one or a few courses.
"As a part-time student, when you're jumping in, it's kind of like coming into the middle of a conversation - you have to kind of catch up," he said. Meanwhile, "all the other students that have already been in the program for the whole time are there and they can...just pick up where they've left off continuously throughout their years in the IB program as a diploma student."
Castle said the diploma option is "going to give them a lot more of a higher quality, richer experience...and allow them to really be fully immersed in what IB philosophy is as they matriculate."
Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, echoed those thoughts, saying that because the IB classes are interconnected but all centered around one course, called theory of knowledge, which is required for diploma students, "there's so much to be gained by doing it all," rather than one class here and there.
"What we are committed to doing is to make sure the students who would typically have dabbled in the past will have an equally rigorous opportunity through dual enrollment, or through an AP course, so that they can continue to have that high level of rigor," Greif said, even if it's not within the IB program.
Greif said school officials can't yet estimate how many of the non-diploma students would choose the full IB program should these changes take effect. She said some of the "dabblers" may find options that better suit their needs within other advanced programs.
"We're not looking to attract only the highest caliber of academic students [to IB] because the IB program is so much more than academics," she said.
Additionally, "we're not trying to put barriers in place to limit the participation [in IB] and we'll look at that as we get into seeing what students' interests might be," Greif said, but "we do imagine that those dabblers may find that their world within the AP and dual enrollment options satisfies what they're looking for in their educational experience."
She added. "It's really about finding the right fit for each kid."
Not everyone is happy with the proposed changes. A group of concerned students, parents, teachers and others have created a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram called SAVEHCPSIB, which have more than 400 followers and members between the two platforms.
Comments from the group indicate they think just one IB site could have a negative impact on the number of students who choose to take IB. Some say that having the option of taking the IB courses as non-diploma students is worthwhile, and others are worried that an application/selection process will keep some students out.
Patrick Henry senior Marissa Marczak and her family moved to Hanover from Idaho in the summer before her junior year, and she was thrilled to learn that she could take IB courses without being a diploma candidate. In her former school division, IB was only offered as a diploma option.
She said AP and IB are different, and being able to take both types has benefited her. She described AP classes as a "straight road," where content is very specific, whereas IB is much more open-ended, like a "windy road," that allows the student to think outside the box and use their own research to guide their thoughts and opinions.
For that reason, Marczak said being allowed to take IB Spanish "completely changed my whole high school career [because] you're allowed to explore what you want to explore."
Marczak said she was able to maximize her college credit earnings through a mixture of AP and IB classes, something that'll help when she begins Randolph-Macon College in the fall.
"It's so important to have that option to choose [because IB classes] truly help in preparing for college," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had with IB."
