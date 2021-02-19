'It's really about finding the right fit for each kid': Hanover school leaders consider changes to IB program

"What we are committed to doing is to make sure the students who would typically have dabbled in the past will have an equally rigorous opportunity through dual enrollment, or through an AP course, so that they can continue to have that high level of rigor," Greif said, even if it's not within the IB program.

Greif said school officials can't yet estimate how many of the non-diploma students would choose the full IB program should these changes take effect. She said some of the "dabblers" may find options that better suit their needs within other advanced programs.

"We're not looking to attract only the highest caliber of academic students [to IB] because the IB program is so much more than academics," she said.

Additionally, "we're not trying to put barriers in place to limit the participation [in IB] and we'll look at that as we get into seeing what students' interests might be," Greif said, but "we do imagine that those dabblers may find that their world within the AP and dual enrollment options satisfies what they're looking for in their educational experience."

She added. "It's really about finding the right fit for each kid."