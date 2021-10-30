J.R. Tucker High School student charged with possession handgun, ammunition on campus

A J.R. Tucker High School student was charged Friday with possessing a handgun and ammunition on campus. He was arrested after he attempted to flee, police said.

Police said Tucker High School administrators and school resource officers were on alert Friday after receiving information about a student in possession of a firearm on school property. School administrators were able to locate the student and remove him from class.

While interacting with the student at 11:44 a.m., a school resource officer called emergency communications after the student attempted to flee. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

School administrators located the handgun, along with ammunition, in the student's belongings.

The teen, who wasn't identified because of his age, was transported to the Henrico Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a juvenile and possession of marijuana.