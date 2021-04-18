Jackson Ward celebrates its 150th anniversary by illuminating its legacies

That effort includes placing honorary street signs featuring the names of the Ward’s African American luminaries in a neighborhood whose signposts currently hold the names of enslavers and pro-slavery sympathizers. Second District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan announced Saturday that her office had filed the paperwork for the new signs.

Mayor Levar Stoney officially proclaimed Saturday as Giles B. Jackson Day during the event on Third Street in front of the Greater Richmond Convention Center. He praised sisters Enjoli Moon and Sesha Joi Pritchett-Moon, co-creators of The JXN Project, for explaining to him the history that “goes unnoticed, unexplained, unrecognized about Jackson Ward.”

Jackson Ward was created by Confederate-sympathizing Democrats in 1871 to dilute Black Republican political power by gerrymandering the city’s African American voters into one district.

“For so long, our city has been defined by racism, division, bigotry,” Stoney said. “It feels good, in 2021, to make a statement that we will no longer be defined by that history.”