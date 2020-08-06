Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond Public Art Commission are embarking on a public art-focused street revitalization project in a Jackson Ward intersection.
The pair have been jointly awarded a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative – a grant to which over 200 cities applied. Venture Richmond, a local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing “the vitality of the community,” is also contributing $5,000 to the effort. Richmond was one of 16 cities to received the grant.
Max Hepp-Buchanan, Venture Richmond’s Director of Riverfront and Downtown Placemaking, said the Bloomberg grant addresses two ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic — that the virus has both forced Richmonders outside in search of socially-distanced activities and made project funding difficult to come by.
“Lots of budgets are stretched right now, and the available money to do projects like this is hard to find,” Hepp-Buchanan said.
He hopes the finished project will provide a new outdoor gathering place and prompt a rethinking of the city’s urban fabric to include more space for pedestrians.
Right now, the intersection project is just a concept: a parklet, street mural and pedestrian plaza at and around the rhombus-shaped intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road.
Planners intend for the completed design to slow traffic and enhance pedestrian safety — creating a space where drivers “slow down, take a breath and look around a little bit more,” Hepp-Buchanan said.
Susan Glasser, Public Art Coordinator for the City of Richmond, envisions that installation will encourage pedestrian access and bicycle traffic, too.
“It really is an opportunity to show the city with little investment, with limited funds what design can do to energize a neighborhood and create a sense of place,” she said.
Hepp-Buchanan says the placemaking effort came about organically, after Walter Parks Architects won Venture Richmond’s Park(ing) Day competition in Sept. 2019 with their parklet design.
The Richmond-based architecture firm’s vision inspired Venture Richmond to create the city’s first permanent parklet— which later grew into a three-pronged design as companies along the intersection expressed their desire to contribute. The growing coalition of project partners now includes ART 180, Big Secret, the City of Richmond, Gallery 5, Vanderbilt Properties, Venture Richmond and Walter Parks Architects.
“People keep coming out of the woodwork and having great designs,” Hepp-Buchanan said.
Planners haven’t crafted design plans yet. And before they do, they’re gathering community input through a survey open through the end of August on Venture Richmond’s website.
“We really want it to be a community-driven design process,” Glosser said.
